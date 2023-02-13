Iowa's congressional delegation recently joined bipartisan lawmakers from Midwestern states in a letter calling on President Joe Biden's administration to permit the year-round sale of higher ethanol fuel blends.

Biden issued a waiver last year suspending a federal rule that prevents such sales of E15, a blended fuel with 15 percent ethanol marketed to consumers as Unleaded 88 that’s often cheaper than regular gasoline.

Since then, eight Midwestern governors, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, have petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to permanently end the seasonal limitations. The EPA has yet to sign off on the request.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird also joined fellow attorneys general in sending a letter to the EPA demanding that the Biden administration respond to the request.

E15 currently is banned in several states from June 1 to Sept. 15 as it’s believed to contribute to smog during warmer weather. Ethanol supporters dispute the claim, and say emissions modeling shows total emissions with E15 are less than E10 — a blended fuel with 10 percent ethanol that has long been the standard blend — and gasoline with no renewable fuel.

E15 proponents argue the higher ethanol blend will benefit air quality and help states meet the nation’s climate goals by reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The letter, signed by 10 senators and 21 House members representing both parties, calls on EPA Administrator Michael Regan to grant the request. Iowa Republican U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley and Iowa GOP U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn signed the letter.

Reynolds last year signed into a law a requirement that most Iowa gas station offer the higher ethanol blend by 2026.

More than half of the state’s corn is used to produce ethanol.

Ethanol plants in Iowa produced an estimated 4.5 billion gallons in 2022 — a record for the state — supporting more than 57,000 jobs and accounting for nearly $7.2 billion in economic activity in the state, according to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

“Higher blends of ethanol like E15 are a common-sense solution to lower the cost for consumers at the gas pump and to lower vehicle emissions,” lawmakers wrote in part. “As we gear up for the summer 2023 travel season, we have the production and distribution infrastructure to meet consumer demand for this lower cost and environmentally friendly fuel option. By working swiftly to finalize the Governors’ requests, you will bring much needed certainty to our corn growers, fuel retailers, and consumers to enjoy the clean-burning, lower cost benefits of year-round E15 through the 2023 summer driving season.”

Federal legislation to expand nationwide sales of E15 passed the House last year, but failed to move forward in the Senate, where it’s lacked support. The nation’s largest trade association representing the oil and natural gas industries, however, threw its support behind the proposal late last year, potentially removing a large political obstacle that mark a huge win for Iowa’s ethanol industry and corn farmers.

Reynolds, in a statement on the joint letter sent to the EPA, said the request “sends the clear message that renewable fuels are the immediate solution to high gas prices, lower emissions and restoring our energy independence.”