Iowa overwhelms Cal Poly 85-59

Iowa plays No. 12 Texas Tech on Thursday, either Creighton or San Diego State the following day, Syracuse, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa State and Cincinnati over its next seven games. The Hawkeyes got rolled by DePaul 93-78 at home on Nov. 11, its only matchup against a fellow high major so far.

“It should be a great barometer for us,” McCaffery said of Thursday and Friday’s games, which will be played in Las Vegas.

Garza opened the second half with short banks shots on back-to-back possessions that gave Iowa a 39-25 lead, its biggest to that point. Cal Poly, which entered play ranked fourth in 3-point percentage at 45.3, hung around with three quick 3s. But Fredrick’s fifth consecutive 3-pointer became a 4-point play that made it 55-42 Iowa.

The Hawkeyes stretched out their lead at the line, where they shot 18 of 29 and Garza’s 3 with 5:15 to go put them up 74-50.

Sunday was likely the last time Iowa will have such an easy go of it in the second half though.

“We’re about as ready as you could be for this (upcoming stretch),” Iowa’s Ryan Kriener said. “It’s really early in the year, and traditionally you don’t have this this early in the year.”