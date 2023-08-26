Iowa Class 5A
Sioux City East
Aug. 25;at Glenwood
Sept. 1;vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sept. 8;at Bishop Heelan, Sioux City
Sept. 15;at Sioux City, North
Sept. 22;vs. Southeast Polk
Sept. 29;vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (T)
Oct. 6;at Des Moines, Lincoln (T)
Oct. 13;at Ames
Oct. 20;vs. Johnson
Sioux City North
Aug. 25;at South Sioux City (NE)
Sept. 1;at Le Mars
Sept. 8;vs. Waukee
Sept. 15;vs. Sioux City, East
Sept. 22;at Urbandale
Sept. 29;vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt
Oct. 6;at Des Moines, East
Oct. 13;vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (T)
Oct. 20;at Dowling Catholic
Iowa Class 4A
Le Mars
Aug. 25;at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sept. 1;vs. Sioux City, North
Sept. 8;at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Sept. 15;vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Sept. 22;at Spencer
Sept. 29;vs. Sioux City, West
Oct. 6;at Fort Dodge
Oct. 13;vs. Denison-Schleswig
Oct. 20;at Storm Lake
Spencer
Aug. 25;at Humboldt
Sept. 1;vs. Webster City
Sept. 8;at Spirit Lake
Sept. 15;vs. Sioux Center
Sept. 22;vs. LeMars
Sept. 29;at Denison-Schleswig
Oct. 6;at Sioux City, West
Oct. 13;vs. Storm Lake
Oct. 20;at Fort Dodge
Sioux City West
Aug. 25;vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Sept. 1;at South Sioux City (NE)
Sept. 8;at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sept. 15;vs. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (T)
Sept. 22;vs. Storm Lake (T)
Sept. 29;at LeMars
Oct. 6;vs. Spencer
Oct. 13;vs. Fort Dodge
Oct. 20;at Denison-Schleswig
Storm Lake
Aug. 25;at Saydel
Sept. 1;vs. Boone
Sept. 8;at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson
Sept. 15;vs. Perry
Sept. 22;at Sioux City, West (T)
Sept. 29;vs. Fort Dodge
Oct. 6;at Denison-Schleswig
Oct. 13;at Spencer
Oct. 20;vs. LeMars
Iowa Class 3A
Bishop Heelan
Aug. 25;vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Sept. 1;at Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
Sept. 8;vs. Sioux City, East
Sept. 15;at Sioux City, West (T)
Sept. 22;at Sioux Center
Sept. 29;vs. Carroll
Oct. 6;vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Oct. 13;at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Oct. 20;at MOC-Floyd Valley
MOC-Floyd Valley
Aug. 25;at Unity Christian, Orange City
Sept. 1;vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sept. 8;vs. Okoboji, Milford
Sept. 15;at LeMars
Sept. 22;at Carroll
Sept. 29;vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Oct. 6;vs. Sioux Center
Oct. 13;at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Oct. 20;vs. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Aug. 25;vs. LeMars
Sept. 1;at Sioux City, East
Sept. 8;vs. Sioux City, West
Sept. 15;at Harlan
Sept. 22;vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Sept. 29;at MOC-Floyd Valley
Oct. 6;at Carroll
Oct. 13;vs. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City
Oct. 20;at Sioux Center
Sioux Center
Aug. 25;vs. West Lyon, Inwood
Sept. 1;at Spirit Lake
Sept. 8;vs. Unity Christian, Orange City
Sept. 15;at Spencer
Sept. 22;vs. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City
Sept. 29;at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Oct. 6;at MOC-Floyd Valley
Oct. 13;vs. Carroll
Oct. 20;vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Aug. 25;at Western Christian, Hull
Sept. 1;at West Sioux, Hawarden
Sept. 8;vs. LeMars
Sept. 15;vs. Algona
Sept. 22;at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sept. 29;vs. Sioux Center
Oct. 6;at Bishop Heelan, Sioux City
Oct. 13;vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Oct. 20;at Carroll
Iowa Class 2A
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Aug. 25;vs. Emmetsburg
Sept. 1;at MOC-Floyd Valley
Sept. 8;vs. West Sioux, Hawarden
Sept. 15;at Sheldon
Sept. 22;at Cherokee
Sept. 29;vs. Unity Christian, Orange City
Oct. 6;at Western Christian, Hull
Oct. 13;vs. West Lyon, Inwood
Cherokee
Aug. 25;vs. MMCRU
Sept. 1;at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Sept. 8;at Ridge View
Sept. 15;vs. Western Christian, Hull
Sept. 22;vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sept. 29;at West Lyon, Inwood
Oct. 6;vs. Unity Christian, Orange City
Oct. 13;at Sheldon
Unity Christian
Aug. 25;vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Sept. 1;at Ridge View
Sept. 8;at Sioux Center
Sept. 15;vs. West Lyon, Inwood
Sept. 22;vs. Sheldon
Sept. 29;at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Oct. 6;at Cherokee
Oct. 13;vs. Western Christian, Hull
Okoboji
Aug. 25;at North Union
Sept. 1;vs. Pocahontas Area
Sept. 8;at MOC-Floyd Valley
Sept. 15;vs. Estherville Lincoln Central
Sept. 22;at Spirit Lake
Sept. 29;at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Oct. 6;vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Oct. 13;vs. Forest City
Sheldon
Aug. 25;vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sept. 1;at South O'Brien, Paullina
Sept. 8;at Emmetsburg
Sept. 15;vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sept. 22;at Unity Christian, Orange City
Sept. 29;vs. Western Christian, Hull
Oct. 6;at West Lyon, Inwood
Oct. 13;vs. Cherokee
Spirit Lake
Aug. 25;at Algona
Sept. 1;vs. Sioux Center
Sept. 8;vs. Spencer
Sept. 15;at Forest City
Sept. 22;vs. Okoboji
Sept. 29;at Estherville Lincoln Central
Oct. 6;vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Oct. 13;at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Western Christian (Hull)
Aug. 25;vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Sept. 1;vs. Hinton
Sept. 8;at Pocahontas Area
Sept. 15;at Cherokee
Sept. 22;vs. West Lyon, Inwood
Sept. 29;at Sheldon
Oct. 6;vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Oct. 13;at Unity Christian, Orange City
West Lyon
Aug. 25;at Sioux Center
Sept. 1;vs. Lawton-Bronson
Sept. 8;vs. OABCIG
Sept. 15;at Unity Christian, Orange City
Sept. 22;at Western Christian, Hull
Sept. 29;vs. Cherokee
Oct. 6;vs. Sheldon
Oct. 13;at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Iowa Class 1A
East Sac
Aug. 25;at IKM-Manning
Sept. 1;vs. OABCIG
Sept. 8;at Missouri Valley
Sept. 15;at Emmetsburg
Sept. 22;vs. Pocahontas Area
Sept. 29;vs. Eagle Grove
Oct. 6;at Manson Northwest Webster
Oct. 13;vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Hinton
Aug. 25;at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Sept. 1;at Western Christian, Hull
Sept. 8;vs. Akron-Westfield
Sept. 15;vs. Ridge View
Sept. 22;at Lawton-Bronson
Sept. 29;at MVAOCOU
Oct. 6;vs. OABCIG
Oct. 13;vs. West Sioux, Hawarden
Lawton-Bronson
Aug. 25;vs. Woodbury Central, Moville
Sept. 1;at West Lyon, Inwood
Sept. 8;vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Sept. 15;at West Sioux, Hawarden
Sept. 22;vs. Hinton
Sept. 29;at Ridge View
Oct. 6;vs. MVAOCOU
Oct. 13;at OABCIG
OABCIG
Aug. 25;vs. Estherville Lincoln Central
Sept. 1;at East Sac County
Sept. 8;at West Lyon, Inwood
Sept. 15;vs. MVAOCOU
Sept. 22;at Ridge View
Sept. 29;vs. West Sioux, Hawarden
Oct. 6;at Hinton
Oct. 13;vs. Lawton-Bronson
MVAOCU
Aug. 25;at Westwood, Sloan
Sept. 1;vs.Missouri Valley
Sept. 8;at Manson Northwest Webster
Sept. 15;at OABCIG
Sept. 22;vs. West Sioux, Hawarden
Sept. 29;vs. Hinton
Oct. 6;at Lawton-Bronson
Oct. 13; vs. Ridge View
Ridge View
Aug. 25;at Akron-Westfield
Sept. 1;vs. Unity Christian, Orange City
Sept. 8; vs. Cherokee
Sept. 15;at Hinton
Sept. 22; vs. OABCIG
Sept. 29; vs. Lawton-Bronson
Oct. 6;at West Sioux, Hawarden
Oct. 13;at MVAOCOU
Sioux Central
Aug. 25;vs. South O'Brien, Paullina
Sept. 1;vs. Cherokee
Sept. 8;at Lawton-Bronson
Sept. 15;at Eagle Grove
Sept. 22;vs. Emmetsburg
Sept. 29;vs. Manson Northwest Webster
Oct. 6;at Pocahontas Area
Oct. 13;at East Sac County
West Sioux
Aug. 25;vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Sept. 1;vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Sept. 8;at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Sept. 15;vs. Lawton-Bronson
Sept. 22;at MVAOCOU
Sept. 29;at OABCIG
Oct. 6; vs. Ridge View
Oct. 13;at Hinton
Iowa Class A
Akron-Westfield
Aug. 25;vs. Ridge View
Sept. 1;at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sept. 8;at Hinton
Sept. 15;vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Sept. 22;at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Sept. 29;vs. MMCRU
Oct. 6;at Alta-Aurelia
Oct. 13;vs. South O'Brien
Alta-Aurelia
Aug. 25;at Kingsley-Pierson
Sept. 1;vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Sept. 8;at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Sept. 15;vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sept. 22;at South O'Brien
Sept. 29;vs.West Monona, Onawa
Oct. 6;vs. Akron-Westfield
Oct. 13;at MMCRU
Kingsley-Pierson-River Valley
Aug. 25;vs. Alta-Aurelia
Sept. 1;vs. Logan-Magnolia
Sept. 8;at Westwood, Sloan
Sept. 15;vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Sept. 22;at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Sept. 29;vs. Woodbury Central, Moville
Oct. 6;at West Monona, Onawa
Oct. 13;at Tri-Center, Neola
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Aug. 25;at West Sioux, Hawarden
Sept. 1;at Alta-Aurelia
Sept. 8;vs. MMCRU
Sept. 15;at Akron-Westfield
Sept. 22;vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Sept. 29;at South O'Brien
Oct. 6;vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
Oct. 13;vs. Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
MMCRU
Aug. 25;at Cherokee
Sept. 1;vs. Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Sept. 8;at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Sept. 15;vs. South O'Brien
Sept. 22;at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sept. 29;at Akron-Westfield
Oct. 6;vs. Westwood, Sloan
Oct. 13;vs. Alta-Aurelia
Le Mars Gehlen
Aug. 25;vs. Hinton
Sept. 1;at MMCRU
Sept. 8;vs. Alta-Aurelia
Sept. 15;at Woodbury Central, Moville
Sept. 22;vs. Akron-Westfield
Sept. 29;at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Oct. 6;vs. South O'Brien
Oct. 13;at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Westwood
Aug. 25;vs. MVAOCOU
Sept. 1;at Woodbury Central, Moville
Sept. 8;vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Sept. 15;at Tri-Center, Neola
Sept. 22;vs. West Monona, Onawa
Sept. 29;at Logan-Magnolia
Oct. 6;at MMCRU
Oct. 13;vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs
West Monona
Aug. 25;vs. Riverside, Oakland
Sept. 1;at St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Sept. 8;vs. Tri-Center, Neola
Sept. 15;vs. Logan-Magnolia
Sept. 22;at Westwood, Sloan
Sept. 29;at Alta-Aurelia
Oct. 6;vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Oct. 13;at Woodbury Central, Moville
Woodbury Central
Aug. 25;at Lawton-Bronson
Sept. 1;vs. Westwood, Sloan
Sept. 8;at Logan-Magnolia
Sept. 15;vs. Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Sept. 22;at St. Albert, Council Bluffs
Sept. 29;at Kingsley-Pierson
Oct. 6;vs. Tri-Center, Neola
Oct. 13;vs. West Monona, Onawa
Sibley-Ocheyedan
Aug. 25;at Sheldon
Sept. 1;vs. Akron-Westfield
Sept. 8;at South O'Brien
Sept. 15;at Alta-Aurelia
Sept. 22;vs. MMCRU
Sept. 29;vs. Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Oct. 6;at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Oct. 13;vs. North Union
South O’Brien
Aug. 25;at Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
Sept. 1;vs. Sheldon
Sept. 8;vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
Sept. 15;at MMCRU
Sept. 22;vs. Alta-Aurelia
Sept. 29;vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Oct. 6;at Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Oct. 13;at Akron-Westfield
Iowa 8-Player
Newell-Fonda
Aug. 25;vs. West Bend-Mallard
Sept. 1;at West Harrison, Mondamin
Sept. 8;vs. Woodbine
Sept. 15;at Harris-Lake Park
Sept. 22;vs.St. Mary's, Remsen
Sept. 29;at Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Oct. 6;at Ar-We-Va, Westside
Oct. 13;vs. Siouxland Christian
Harris-Lake Park
Aug. 25;at St. Mary's, Remsen
Sept. 1;vs. Rockford
Sept. 8;at Northwood-Kensett
Sept. 15;vs. Newell-Fonda
Sept. 22;at West Bend-Mallard
Sept. 29;vs. GTRA
Oct. 6;vs. North Iowa, Buffalo Center
Oct. 13;at Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Remsen St Mary’s
Aug. 25;vs. Harris-Lake Park
Sept. 1;at Siouxland Christian
Sept. 8;at West Bend-Mallard
Sept. 15;vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Sept. 22;at Newell-Fonda
Sept. 29;vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside
Oct. 6;at Woodbine
Oct. 13;vs. West Harrison, Mondamin
Siouxland Christian
Aug. 25;vs. GTRA
Sept. 1;vs. St. Mary's, Remsen
Sept. 8;at Ar-We-Va, Westside
Sept. 15;at Woodbine
Sept. 22;vs. West Harrison, Mondamin
Sept. 29;at Bishop Garrigan, Algona
Oct. 6;vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap
Oct. 13;at Newell-Fonda