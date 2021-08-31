IOWA PREP SUMMARIES

Kooima listed his top newcomers as juniors Ashten Winterfeld, Jace Mulder and Hunter Hofland.

The Wolfpack’s first three games are at West Lyon, vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and at home against Spirit Lake. They’ll also spend two of the last three weeks at home.

Western Christian went 5-4 last season, bowing out in the first round of the playoffs against OABCIG.

WEST LYON

The Wildcats went 8-2 on the season in 2020, and went to the Class 2A quarterfinals before Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat them to get to the UNI-Dome.

West Lyon's Jaxon Meyer will be asked to step up as a senior, and will assume the role at quarterback. Meyer did throw 23 passes as Zach Van Beek's backup last season, and Meyer completed over 70 percent of his passes. Meyer also ran the ball well for West Lyon, as the then-junior ran for 440 yards on 83 carries. Meyer scored seven touchdowns when he ran the ball.

The Wildcats nearly ran for 2,500 yards last season, but they have to replace leading rusher Tanner Severson.

Dawson Ripperda led the Wildcats in defense last season, and he returns as a senior. Ripperda led the Wildcats defense with 53 tackles, 48 unassisted. He also forced 14 tackles for loss.