IOWA PREP SUMMARIES

AKRON-WESTFIELD
The connection between quarterback Cade Walkingstick and wide receiver Lane Kenny will be a key to the Westerners’ success for 2021.
Walkingstick nearly had a 1,500-yard passing season, and Kenny led the receiving corps with 646 yards on 54 catches.
The Westerners will have to find someone to pick up the yards that Sam Mullinex had last season. Walkingstick (296) was Akron-Westfield’s leading rusher last season.
Derek Vanderlinden ran for 72 yards, and may get the majority of the handoffs from Walkingstick.
Defensively, the Westerners return nine starters. Linebackers Michael Varns and Ian Blowe are among those returners.
Blowe, who will be a sophomore, led the team with 43.5 tackles. Varns, a junior, had 41 total tackles.
Varns also had two sacks.
Defensive back Jack Terpstra will also be a key returner.
The Westerners went 2-6 last season, with wins over Hinton in Week 1 and MMCRU in Week 7.
Ridge View knocked out the Westerners out of the first round of the playoffs.
Eric Walkingstick is in his 11th season, and he hopes that the expectations are the same across the board.
“Those expectations are to succeed at the highest level accomplishing everything that a team is capable of being,” Eric Walkingstick said. “Complacency is the place you go where you watch your dreams die. Our expectations can’t be any higher than any other year for us. It’s all or nothing.”
ALTA-AURELIA
The Warriors won four out of their last five regular-season games, and that might propel them in 2021.
Those four wins in 2020 came against Shenandoah, Bishop Garrigan, Fort Dodge St. Edmond and North Union.
Preston McCoy had 184 total yards in that final win against North Union, and he’s the lone returner on a rushing staff who had 80 carries or more.
McCoy took on the brunt of the rushing workload last season, as he ran for 463 yards last season.
The Warriors had three rushers who ran for 350-plus yards, but the other two — Cade Rohwer and Levi Sleezer — graduated.
The Warriors’ defense will have to step up, as the top four leading tacklers have all graduated.
Chris Reinert returns as the coach, and if the Warriors win their first game against West Monona on Aug. 27, he’ll get back to .500 (26-27).
Reinert hopes the team can learn and develop quickly.
“It will depend on how quickly this group learns to play fast and aggressive,” Reinert said. “We have pieces to be successful if we can learn the speed of the game quickly and stay healthy.”
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY
A loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton is what the Nighthawks needed to turn the corner, and that;s certainly what they did in 2020.
The Nighthawks rattled off eight straight wins after the Week 3 last-second loss to the Warriors. Three of those wins came in the playoffs, and it helped the Nighthawks get to the Class 3A semifinals at the UNI-Dome.
BHRV beat Storm Lake, Spencer and Webster City in the playoffs, and in the semifinals, Harlan won 44-7.
The Nighthawks return their leading passer and receiver.
Caleb Kats was the quarterback for BHRV last season, as he completed 102 passes out of 213.
Kats threw for 1,603 yards, and he had 14 touchdowns. He also had 10 interceptions.
During the postseason, Kats completed 26 of those passes, including nine in wins against Storm Lake and Webster City.
Kats’ top target was Landyn Van Kekerix, who will be a senior this season. Van Kekerix caught 35 passes for 556 yards. His longest reception was 42 yards. He also had five touchdown receptions.
The Nighthawks will have to figure out a new rushing leader, as Kody Noble had a team-high 1,545 yards.
Noble averaged six yards per carry.
On defense, the Nighthawks return each of their Top 4 tacklers. Van Kekerix led that group with 61.5 total tackles, 28 solo as a cornerback.
Cade Fisher (51 as a linebacker), Jaxon Rozeboom (47.5 as a LB) and Casey Pick (36 as a LB) also all return to the defensive side.
The first three games for the Nighthawks are Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Carroll and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK
The Lions finished the 2020 season with an 11-1 record and a runner-up finish in Class 2A. This season, head coach Curtis Eben has hopes that his program can make a return trip to the state title game.
The Lions lost four starters to graduation in offensive linemen Dylan Winkel and Josh Riibe, wide receiver Luke Rasmussen, and running back Kalen Meyer. But the team returns seven of its top offensive contributors from a season ago, as quarterback, leading rusher and Class 2A Player of the Year Zach Lutmer is back, along with wide receivers Cooper Speiss and Rex Van Wyhe. Sophomore Kayden Van Berkum is back after rushing for 249 yards in 2020, while juniors Lyle Moore, J.J. Vanderzee, and Cael Schute are back to hold down the offensive line.
On defense, tackle Max Gruis and defensive end Lyle Moore return, along with VanBerkum and sophomore Gable Van Beek at linebacker. At defensive back, Speiss and Lutmer are back to hold down the secondary.
As far as newcomers, Eben mentioned linemen Max DeBoer and Chase Thedens, wide receiver/defensive back Josh Elbert, running back Graham Eben, quarterback/defensive back Reece Vander Zee, and lineman Gabe Schulte as players to watch.
“(The key is) building off last year,” Eben said. “We had a tremendous run and finished runner-up in Class 2A. We need to have a big summer in the weight room. We had great senior leaders last year, we need to find some guys to fill their shoes.”
CL-GLR will open the season on Aug. 27 at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, and will play its home opener on Sept. 3, against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
CHEROKEE
In his third season on the sideline for the Cherokee Washington football team, head coach Tony Gunter hopes to finally get the Braves back to the playoffs. It has been six years since Cherokee last played in the postseason, and 27 years since the Braves have made it out of the first round.
Cherokee brings back five returning starters on both offense and defense, according to Gunter. On offense, seniors Levi Pingel and Will Lugar return after both saw time at quarterback and running back a season ago. Pingel went 20-for 42 passing in 2020 with one touchdown and eight interceptions, while Lugar went 15-for-38 with a pair of picks.
Lugar is also the Braves’ top returning rusher after the departure of Cael Wood. Lugar took the ball 15 times last season for 65 yards, while Pingel rushed for 38 yards on 52 carries.
Senior Nick Clark is also back after leading the team with 19 receptions and 162 yards in 2020, while Mason Carver also returns at the receiver position.
Cherokee will open the season with a pair of road games at MMCRU and West Monona. The Braves will open their home schedule on Sept. 10 against MVAOCOU.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG
Head coach Kamari Cotton-Moya is not the only new face on the Denison-Schleswig football team this season. In fact, there will be quite a few young players for Monarchs fans to watch.
The Monarchs are coming off of a 2-6 2020 season, and will have a new starter at quarterback this year to replace departed senior Carter Wessell.
In 2021, senior Hunter Emery seems set up to be the team’s new guy under center. Emery saw a little action last season, and went 1-for-8 passing for six yards.
At running back, junior Jaxson Hildebrand returns after leading the Monarchs last season with 407 yards on 103 carries, with three rushing touchdowns. In the passing game, junior Matthew Weltz is back. Weltz is the team’s top returner pass option, with the departure of seniors Evan Turin and Jaden Gonzalez. The now-senior finished the 2020 season with 13 receptions for 110 yards, while also putting up 271 total yards as the team’s main returner on special teams.
On defense, the Monarchs return two of their top five leading tacklers, in Hildebrand and Weltz, who had 20 and 13 tackles a season ago, respectively.
Denison-Schleswig will start its season with a pair of road games, as the Monarchs travel to Carroll and Council Bluffs Lincoln in the first two weeks. The home opener will come on Sept. 10, against Creston.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC
The Jays return the majority of their starters back from last season, returning seven guys on both sides of the ball.
The Jays played two quarterbacks last fall, and they both return. Junior Conner Kraft threw the majority of the passes, as he threw the football 97 times. Kraft completed 54 of those passes for 772 yards.
Ryan Livermore, who will be a senior, was 15-for-47 for 370 yards.
Livermore threw five touchdowns; Kraft had four.
The Jays did lose their leading rusher from last year, Derek Von Arb. Von Arb ran for 548 yards on 97 carries.
Their top leading returner is senior Dylan Lehmann, who ran 68 times for 510 yards.
Keaten Bonderson was last season’s top receiver for 581 yards.
The Jays had a challenging season last year, as they had two games canceled because of COVID-19.
When Gehlen did get to hit the gridiron, it won three of its games, including one in the pod round of the postseason, knocking off Alta-Aurelia before losing to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.
Jeremy Schindler is in his sixth season coaching the Jays, and he has a 23-35 record.
The Jays have just one home game among the first three, which is against Unity Christian.
HARRIS LAKE-PARK
The Wolves won’t have Lucas Gunderson in 2021 due to graduating last season, but perhaps Tyce Gunderson will carry the load that Lucas left.
The two Gundersons were the Top 2 leaders in total yards last season, with Lucas Gunderson leading the way with 1,434 all-purpose yards.
Tyce Gunderson, who will be a junior, recorded 1,341 all-purpose yards.
Most of those yards from Tyce Gunderson came from his arm as the quarterback. Gunderson had 980 passing yards. He completed 80 passes.
Tyce Gunderson also had an impressive TD/INT ratio, at 25/2.
Gunderson will likely hand the ball off to Tate Gilmore, who ran for 38 yards last season. Gilmore also caught 28 passes for 353 yards.
Tyce Gunderson is the Wolves’ top returning tackler, as he had 57 total tackles.
HINTON
The Blackhawks relied on the run game in 2020, and they might have to do the same in 2021.
The Blackhawks ran for 666 yards on the ground, as they averaged 4.0 yards per carry on the season.
Hinton passed the ball 56 times for 135 yards.
Beau DeRocher and Glen Carlson will be expected to take on the rushing responsibilities, as they’re the Top 2 returning rushers.
DeRocher ran the ball 33 times for 229 yards, while Carlson pegged 62 yards on 19 touches.
Carlson also threw 12 passes, but Derek Anderson took the majority of snaps under center. He graduated in the spring.
Freshman linebacker Bode Binneboese had a breakout season in 2020, recording 34.5 total tackles.
DeRocher was also on that linebacking corps, and he had 31.5 total tackles on the season.
The Blackhawks lost five games last season, and the Blackhawks had a game canceled against Gehlen Catholic for Week 2.
Hinton will try to bounce back in 2021, and it’ll open the season against Woodbury Central.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON
The Panthers went 4-5 in 2020, and they had one of the toughest schedules throughout the state.
Their four wins came against West Bend-Mallard, GTRA, River Valley and a pod win during the playoffs against Ar-We-Va.
K-P’s season started with a tough loss against Class 8-Man semifinalist Montezuma, which lost to Remsen St. Mary’s at the UNI-Dome.
The Panthers’ other losses came to good teams, including to the Hawks and twice to Newell-Fonda.
Luckily for the Panthers, their Top 3 earners in all-purpose yards all return.
Josh Harvey, who will be a junior, led the Panthers with 1,344 all-purpose yards. He played at running back offensively, and worked on the defense as a safety.
Juniors Damon Schmid and Jackson Howe were the next two. Schmid had 1,034 total yards while Howe tallied 947.
Howe served as the Panthers’ quarterback while Schmid was a running back alongside Harvey.
The Panthers ran the ball a little bit more frequently than it threw it, although they nearly got 1,000 passing yards last season.
Howe completed 65 passes while Evan Neumann, who is also known for having a strong arm as a baseball pitcher, completed 16 passes.
LAWTON-BRONSON
The Eagles won a playoff game in 2020, and they went 5-3.
That playoff win came against Tri-Center, and it was a 14-8 victory.
The Eagles won three games in a row, beating Alta-Aurelia, MMCRU and Akron-Westfield in Weeks 2-4.
With all that said, the Eagles will have to expect some players to step up. Both sides of the ball will have four returners coming back.
On offense, the Eagles will have to find a new quarterback. Hayden Dahlhauser threw the majority of the passes, but he graduated.
Two of the three top rushers last season do return, however.
Fullback Chayton Rowe, who will be a senior, ran 86 times for 264 yards. He scored four touchdowns.
Rowe was mostly used when the Eagles needed a short-yardage play, as his longest rush was eight yards.
Brayden Williams ran for 115 yards.
Some of the top newcomers new coach Jason Garnand listed to watch out for included sophomore Caleb Garnand (WR and safety), freshman offensive tackle Kyle Kamm, sophomore offensive guard Oliver Denney and senior two-way lineman Cy Hanke.
Garnand has been familiar with the Lawton-Bronson program. Sure, it’s his first year as the head coach, but he was an assistant coach with the program from 2006-12.
LE MARS
The Bulldogs ran into another losing season in 2020, but they found their bright spot late in the season with a win against Bishop Heelan.
In that win against Heelan, the Bulldogs won 21-7.
Le Mars scored first with a one-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 advantage. The Bulldogs went into halftime with that same lead.
Heelan took the lead with 3:39 left in the third quarter when Nathan Favors scored on a run. The Crusaders made the point after for a 7-6 advantage.
Le Mars re-took the lead in the fourth quarter and made the two-point conversion to go up 14-7.
The Bulldogs added to its lead with 1:23 remaining with a touchdown to go up 21-7.
Elijah Dougherty led the Bulldogs in rushing as a sophomore. He ran for 431 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Carter Arens led the Bulldogs with six rushing TDs, but he is gone due to graduation.
Senior Drayden Deboer recorded 34 tackles, and 31 of those were unassisted tackles.
The Bulldogs open the season with a challenging road game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Le Mars also plays East, Webster City, Denison-Schleswig and Spencer.
MVAOCOU
Much like in any other team sport throughout the school year, the Rams are going to have to learn to adjust without Brady Seuntjens.
Seuntjens was the starting quarterback on the offensive side, then on the defense, the then-senior led the Rams in tackles.
Seuntjens threw 109 passes, and completed a third of them. He threw for 522 yards. He had four touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Anthony Newquist will likely become the new MVAOCOU QB, as he was 7-for-29 on the season.
Seuntjens led the Rams with 42.5 total tackles, and he had 27 solo tackles.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY
The Dutchmen had a winless run in 2020, all but one were by double digits.
The smallest margin of defeat the Dutchmen had last season was by seven against Sheldon.
If there’s any optimism for the Dutchmen, they return the stat leaders in passing, rushing, receiving and tackles.
Carter Aalbers and Carson Jager both threw more than 80 passes each, and both completed exactly 39 passes.
Aalbers led the Dutchmen with 460 passing yards with two interceptions.
Jager was 39-for-114. He had 388 passing yards.
Ayden Klein led the rushing attack as a sophomore. He carried the ball 86 times for 232 yards.
Josiah Bundt entered his senior season with 44 tackles and five sacks the previous season.
NEWELL-FONDA
Brian Wilken begins his 23rd season as the Mustangs coach, hoping to build off an 8-2 record in 2020.
The Mustangs won two games in the pod mode of the playoffs, then lost to Audubon in the first round of the playoffs. They got off to a 5-0 start before Remsen St. Mary’s beat them in Week 6.
Mason Dicks will take over as quarterback as a junior, but he took some reps last season behind Gabe Sievers.
Dicks was 26-for-47 for 374 yards. He had five touchdowns and threw two interceptions.
Dicks and Trey Jungers are the Top 2 leading returners in the backfield. Dicks ran for 325 yards for 64 carries while Jungers, who will now be a senior, ran for 227 yards.
Jungers led Newell-Fonda in receiving in 2020. Jungers caught 26 passes for 537 yards.
Wilken is eager to have these guys — as well as younger players — build on what they had last season.
“Many of these young men showed that they have play-making ability for us last fall on offense, defense, or special teams,” Wilken said. “These young men and their athletic ability will be called upon to make plays for us again this fall.”
Wilken pointed out one of the keys last season came defensively. However, the Mustangs lost their entire defensive line to graduation as well as All-State linebacker Hunter Christiansen.
Christiansen led the team with 61.5 total tackles, and he had 40 solo tackles.
The Mustangs do return two of their defensive backs, and they will become three-year starters.
Ryan Greenfield returns as the Mustangs’ No. 2 tackler from last season. Greenfield had 50.5 total tackles, 35 of those solo. He also had three sacks.
“Leadership is always a question mark when one begins a new season and this year is no different,” Wilken said. “Leadership and the culture that is created by the leaders is one of the most important components of great teams. If we are going to become a great team and get to the level we want this football to get to, we are going to need great leaders. Who the young men will step up and lead this football team this fall remains to be seen at this point.”
Newell-Fonda will play two of its first three games at home. It’ll open Aug. 27 against West Bend-Mallard, then return home Week 3 against River Valley.
OABCIG
The Falcons will have to figure out a way to play without Cooper DeJean.
For the first time in a while, OABCIG will not see the current Iowa freshman safety at either quarterback or in the secondary.
DeJean, of course, had one of the best seasons as a high school football player in the entire country.
DeJean helped the Falcons get to a second straight state championship in 2020.
After DeJean ran in a score and a two-point conversion to tie it, the Falcons recovered a fumble on the kickoff and DeJean scored on an unfathomable run.
OABCIG's defense didn't allow Van Meter to pull off the same magic and the Falcons pulled off the unlikely comeback, beating Van Meter 33-26 for the Class 1A state title at the UNI-Dome.
Looking ahead, the Falcons do have some impact players coming back.
Easton Harms is one of those guys, as he enters his senior season.
He tallied 1,091 yards from DeJean last year. He might not get that many yards but whoever the quarterback is, Harms will be expected to be the top receiver.
Griffin Diersen also had 600-plus yards last year.
Diersen is the Falcons’ top returning rusher, as he had 489 yards behind DeJean’s 1,235.
Ethan Shever led the Falcons in defensive tackles last season. Shever recorded 83.5 total tackles, and that included 59 solo tackles. Shever, who will be at tackle offensively and be part of the linebacking corps, also had three sacks. Shever also had a pick-six.
Zach Hemer will join Shever in that linebackers group, and he returns bringing back 53.5 tackles, and 39 of those were solo.
Harms will be playing in the secondary, and he picked off five passes last season.
Larry Allen has won 133 games coaching OABCIG & Odebolt-Arthur. How does he think the Falcons will do this season?
“We would like to put ourselves in a position to challenge for the district title. It will be very important for us to develop some depth at some positions, and to gain confidence as the season progresses,” Allen said.
REMSEN ST. MARY’S
The Hawks played maybe the most memorable high school football game in the state in 2020, it was one for the IHSAA record books.
In the 8-man semifinal game against Remsen St. Mary's scored 108 points against Montezuma and the Hawks needed every point in a 108-94 victory, the highest-scoring game in the state's history. The game earned national attention.
The Hawks even trailed by 20 points at one point, 60-36 midway through the third quarter. Remsen St. Mary's then went on to score 72 points in a quarter and a half to advance to the title game.
Remsen St. Mary's then went on to make a statement in the title game as the Hawks didn't allow a single point to Fremont-Mills as RSM went on to win the 8-man state title with a 48-0 victory.
It was the first shutout in the 8-man title game since 2011 when Fremont-Mills beat Murray 81-0.
"There were certainly a lot of cool ups and downs and awesome stories and historic wins," Hawks coach Tim Osterman said. "To have great kids that continued to fight all of the time and coaches that fight with them, that's what you remember. It was a fantastic season."
Osterman led the Hawks to a championship in his first season coaching RSM.
The Hawks now have to turn the page, and try to recreate that magic without some key players in 2020.
The Hawks return none of their three offensive stat leaders, but the cupboard is not barren.
Take quarterback, for example.
Sure, Blaine Harpenau completed 110 passes and threw for 1,061 yards, but Jaxon Bunkers threw some passes too.
As a sophomore, Bunkers completed 50 passes for 757 yards. He threw for 14 touchdowns.
Running backs are a little bit like that, too.
Jeremy Koenck and Harpenau were the Top 2 rushers, but the No. 3 rusher was rising junior Brenden Fisch.
Fisch averaged 9.2 yards per carry, and carried the ball 52 times.
Austin Jensen is the Hawks’ leading receiver (behind Damen Brownmiller) with 26 catches for 443 yards.
Bunkers led the Hawks’ defense, as he had 72 tackles and nine for loss. Bunkers was a linebacker sitting at 6-foot-1.
RIDGE VIEW
The Raptors started last season on a sour note with a loss to OABCIG, but they ended the season with a winning record.
The Raptors ended up 5-3 and that ended with a loss in the second round of pod play. Their first win in pod play came against West Monona.
Cade Harriman was a key factor for Ridge View’s offense, and he returns for his senior season. Harriman led the rushing attack for 691 yards on 114 carries. Harriman scored the ball seven times, and his longest run on the season was for 54 yards.
Brody Deitering and Ernie Clayton, who will also be seniors, ran for 357 and 341 yards, respectively.
The Raptors ran the ball 306 times as opposed to throwing the ball 143 times.
Deitering is also the Raptors’ leading returner in tackles. He finished with 31 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.
From an interception standpoint, Harriman and Tyhler Kolpin each had three interceptions.
The Raptors open with two home games, the first against the Falcons then in Week 2 against the Spartans.
RIVER VALLEY
The Wolverines return just 24 percent of their offensive production from 2020, and it all comes from one rising senior.
Ethan Thomas is that rising senior, as he had 462 all-purpose yards. Most of those yards came as a wide receiver with 278 yards.
The Wolverines will have to find a new quarterback, as Garrett Trapp was their primary play caller. He was 114-for-236 for 1,339 yards.
Thomas also returns as the Wolverines’ top returning tackler at 69.5 total tackles. Thomas played linebacker last season.
SHELDON
The Orabs were placed in a tough district, going up against the likes of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Unity Christian and West Lyon.
Sheldon went 2-6 last season, and its last two losses came against the Knights in 2020.
The Orabs scored 19 touchdowns offensively last season, and Kaleb Ackerman scored nine of them.
Ackerman, however, graduated last season.
Sheldon’s returning scorer is rising senior Carson Johannes. Johannes is the Orabs’ returning leading rusher with 92 rushing yards.
Jacob Enger, who will be a junior, returns as the Orabs’ leading tackler with 18 total tackles. Johannes also had an interception, and he returned it for an 18-yard touchdown last season.
SOUTH O’BRIEN
Mark Fuhrman comes into his 19th year as a head coach with some rebuilding to do on both sides of the ball.
The Wolverines, who went 6-4 in 2020, lost nine starters on offense and eight on defense. They return three on offense, and four on defense.
South O’Brien didn’t pass the ball much last season, but it lost its top two runners.
Reid Nelson and Jett Keith were those leading rushers. Nelson led the Wolverines’ rushing attack with 780 yards while Keith had 658. Both were seniors last year.
The Wolverines will return senior Parker Struve (5-10, 180). He averaged 5.3 yards per touch in 74 carries last season, and scored three rushing touchdowns. His longest carry is 28 yards.
Struve also had 24.5 tackles last season with an interception.
Defensively, the Wolverines lost their Top 2 tacklers. Keith led with 67.5, while Wilson Millan compiled 58.5.
Jacob Van Lith returns with 31 total tackles to go along with three sacks.
The Wolverines open the season at home against Sioux Central.
SIOUX CENTER
The Warriors enter some uncharted territory this season, as they’ll play in Class 3A due to a reshuffle in districts.
Sioux Center will play in District 1 in Class 3A along with Sergeant Bluff-Luton, MOC-Floyd Valley, Carroll, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Bishop Heelan.
The Warriors aren’t unfamiliar with playing a tough schedule. Last year was a good example of that.
Sioux Center went 6-3 last season, with its three losses all coming after Sept. 25, 2020.
The Warriors will face West Sioux and West Lyon in Weeks 2 and 3 after opening the schedule with Sheldon.
Fortunately for the Warriors, they return six offensive starters and five defensively.
Zach Rozeboom is one of those impact players who is returning. The senior plays on both sides of the ball, serving as the Warriors’ quarterback as well as linebacker.
As the quarterback last season, Rozeboom ran for 978 yards, and threw for 604 yards. Rozeboom was in the Top 30 among Iowa high school juniors in rushing yards.
Ty Hulshof and Ethan Hooyer were key cogs on that O-Line. Hulshof was an All-District honoree as a junior while Hooyer was an All-Stater last season. Hooyer has been a four-year starter.
One of Rozeboom’s key receivers was Dau Keokhamthong, who caught 11 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Keokhamthong also recorded 32 tackles as a Warriors defensive back.
The Warriors are coached by Tim Van Regenmorter, who is in his 14th season.
SIOUX CENTRAL
Rebels coach Brandon Goodchild admitted that his team had to do a little adapting in 2020.
He hopes that 2021 will go a bit more smoothly, and hopes that he won’t have to deal with any pandemic-related issues.
“The kids have worked hard becoming better athletes in the weight room and with speed training,” Goodchild said. “We hope to continue getting better on the football field.”
The Rebels won their first two games of the season, but lost their final six.
The Rebels return quarterback Carter Boettcher, who comes back as a junior. Boettcher threw for 419 yards and he completed 24 passes.
Goodchild’s offense didn’t pass the ball too often. They ran the ball. The Rebels’ leading rusher is senior running back Gibson Olson, who ran for 346 yards. He ran for four touchdowns.
Jacob Hargens returns as the Rebels’ leading tackler. He had 47 solo tackles, and 56.5 total. Hargens also had a tackle for loss.
Three of the Rebels’ first four games are on the road this season, and those are against South O’Brien, Pocahontas Area and Sibley-Ocheyedan.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN
The Eagles didn’t have a season in 2020 due to low numbers, but they’re back for the 2021 campaign, playing in District 1 at the 8-Player level.
Here’s an excerpt from the 2019 season:
Adam Ball coached a team of 18, consisting of players from Siouxland Christian and Whiting. Only 14 were eligible to play.
Siouxland Christian opened a new school in Sioux City in August 2017, but doesn't have its own football field. Practices are usually about a mile away along Gordon Drive at Spalding Park Elementary. Home games are played about 30 miles away in the small town of Whiting, where Thursday walk-through practices also are held.
There is some misunderstanding on whether Siouxland Christian is playing varsity on its own. The school's football page website doesn't show it as a co-op with Whiting and the uniforms are in SC colors, but game programs list it as Siouxland Christian-Whiting, and that's the reality, Ball said.
Ball said Siouxland Christian fielded its first varsity football team in 2016, but then dropped down to junior varsity only the last two years due to declining numbers.
The private school got an unexpected opportunity to jump back to varsity this season after Clay Central-Everly closed its high school at the end of 2018-19. Siouxland Christian took over Clay Central-Everly's 2019 schedule and its former spot in Iowa 8-player District 1. Because the Iowa High School Boys Athletic Association sets districts for two years at a time, Siouxland Christian would have otherwise needed to wait to 2020 to resume its varsity program.
Competing in the 8-man version of football in which some of the smallest Iowa school districts have classified since 1998, the sledding has been rough this year for the Eagles, especially considering three of their opponents in District 1 are ranked in the top 10 in the state, Ball noted.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN
The Generals scored 20 touchdowns on the season, and returning underclassmen scored just two of them.
Vance Hayenga-Johnson had one of them as a senior, then Dougie Noonkester scored one as a sophomore.
Both of those scores came via rushing.
S-O went 5-3 with its last win coming against Hinton.
SPENCER
The Tigers will be playing some new teams coming up in 2021.
They’ll be in a brand new district against some opponents that Spencer has never played before.
The Tigers will be playing Sioux Center, Mason City and Fort Dodge.
“We are really looking forward to our new schedule,” Spencer coach Jim Tighe said.
Spencer had a challenging schedule last season, but it went 6-3 with big wins over Sergeant Bluff-Luton and a playoff win against Humboldt.
The Tigers won’t be with their quarterback from last season, as Jackson Dewitt graduated.
SPIRIT LAKE
Brent Scott had one of the better seasons among Iowa high school quarterbacks last year, but Scott graduated last season.
Scott threw for 1,605 yards and he scurried for 514 with his legs.
There was only one other Indian who had passing yards. Then-sophomore Jake Cornwall had 68 passing yards, and it is presumed that Cornwall will be the quarterback for the 2021 season.
The Indians had six players who carried the ball 10 or more times, and four of them return. The thing is, their Top 2 (Scott included) are lost due to graduation.
Carver Jungjohan is the top leading returning rusher among that crowd. Jungjohan carried the ball 16 times for 87 yards.
Braden Theesfield and Cornwall also had double-digit carries.
Jungjohan and Zach Jensen were two key factors defensively, both as linebackers. Jensen led the Indians with 59 total tackles. He also had 12 tackles for loss, and had nine sacks.
Jensen was also a wrestling state qualifier in the Class 2A 152-pound division, but he did not make the podium. He won his sectional and district to get to the state wrestling tournament earlier this year.
Jungjohan also recorded three sacks.
STORM LAKE
The Tornadoes return two of their five guys who led in all-purpose yards last season. Their leading top returner was then-sophomore Joshua Steffen, who had 607 yards.
Steffen got most of those yards as one of three quarterbacks the Tornadoes used last season. Steffen threw for 462 yards, and he completed 28 of 47 passing yards.
The other two quarterbacks that Storm Lake employed were David Soto (20-for-38, 274 yards) and upcoming junior Jake Eddie (10-for-19, 127 yards).
All three of those quarterbacks threw two touchdowns. Eddie didn’t throw an interception.
Beau Boeckman is the Tornadoes’ leading returning receiver, as he caught 17 passes for 194 yards.
Angel Godoy was Storm Lake’s No. 2 leading rusher, and he returns as the team’s top returner in that department.
Godoy ran for 303 yards, behind Ben Raveling’s 497.
On defense, Boeckman is the Tornadoes’ leading tackler among the returners. Boeckman tallied 33.5 tackles, including 27 as a cornerback.
He also had two of the six total interceptions that the Tornadoes tallied. His two picks were good for 17 yards.
One of the bright spots of the Tornadoes’ season was beating Le Mars twice, including once in the playoffs.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN
The Wolfpack are going to have to learn to play without Tyson Boer, who led the Wolfpack in 2020 in passing and was the No. 2 rusher on the team.
Boer threw for 1,520 yards, and he ran for 286 yards.
The Wolfpack also lost their leading rusher, Carson Elbers, to graduation. He ran for 814 yards. Elbers and Boer ran for 12 of the 13 rushing touchdowns.
So, who takes over for Boer at quarterback?
Western Christian coach Travis Kooima will turn to senior Ty Van Essen. Van Essen threw one pass last season and he completed it for eight yards. Van Essen’s primary goal was being a wide receiver. He caught 26 of Boer’s passes for 374 yards.
Kooima believes that Van Essen can handle the task of taking over as QB.
“He’s got great instincts and he’s a great leader,” Kooima said.
Perhaps Van Essen’s top target might be Wyatt Gulker, listed at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds. Kooima thinks Gulker can make some big plays.
Gulker had 367 receiving yards last season.
Kooima listed his top newcomers as juniors Ashten Winterfeld, Jace Mulder and Hunter Hofland.
The Wolfpack’s first three games are at West Lyon, vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and at home against Spirit Lake. They’ll also spend two of the last three weeks at home.
Western Christian went 5-4 last season, bowing out in the first round of the playoffs against OABCIG.
WEST LYON
The Wildcats went 8-2 on the season in 2020, and went to the Class 2A quarterfinals before Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat them to get to the UNI-Dome.
West Lyon's Jaxon Meyer will be asked to step up as a senior, and will assume the role at quarterback. Meyer did throw 23 passes as Zach Van Beek's backup last season, and Meyer completed over 70 percent of his passes. Meyer also ran the ball well for West Lyon, as the then-junior ran for 440 yards on 83 carries. Meyer scored seven touchdowns when he ran the ball.
The Wildcats nearly ran for 2,500 yards last season, but they have to replace leading rusher Tanner Severson.
Dawson Ripperda led the Wildcats in defense last season, and he returns as a senior. Ripperda led the Wildcats defense with 53 tackles, 48 unassisted. He also forced 14 tackles for loss.
The Wildcats also picked off 10 passes last season, but Javen Meyer was the only underclassman to pick off a pass.
West Lyon opens the season at home against Western Christian.
WEST SIOUX
One year removed from losing Hunter Dekkers, the Falcons lost to another Falcons team (OABCIG) in the quarterfinals.
West Sioux wants to build on that 2020 season, and it has the pieces to potentially do that.
The Falcons return nine starters on offense and eight starters on defense.
First, on offense, West Sioux returns quarterback Dylan Wiggins. Wiggins was 150-for-273 and collected 2.083 yards. He also had 22 touchdowns and had 13 interceptions.
Brady Lynott comes back as the team’s top receiver. As a sophomore, Lynott caught 34 passes for 408 yards. Aaden Schwiesow also grabbed 22 passes for 359 yards.
When the Falcons want to run the ball, they’ll have each of their Top 3 rushers from last year on-hand.
Carter Bultman led that charge with 375 yards on 53 carries. Wiggins kept the ball 85 times for 257 yards.
Levi Koopmans was two yards shy of the 200 mark, and he carried the ball 53 times.
Blake Van Ballegooyen led the West Sioux defense in tackles as a junior last season with 56 total tackles. He had 46 total tackles, and the then-junior had 5.5 tackles for loss.
Juan Topete had 2.5 sacks.
Schweisow also had an interception returned for a touchdown.
Two of West Sioux’s first three games are at home. After a season-opening road game at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, the Falcons host Sioux Central and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.
WEST MONONA
J.J. Lander led the Spartans as a junior at quarterback, and he’ll do so by trying to surpass the 900-yard mark.
Lander had 869 all-purpose yards, and the majority of that came from his arm. Lander, who will now be a senior, threw for 634 yards. He completed 43 of 95 passes.
Lander had five touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Spartans return each of their Top 3 receivers. Brad Bellis led the receiving corps with 557 yards on 31 grabs. Bellis caught a 99-yard pass last season for his longest touchdown of the season.
Bellis was one of three Iowa high school football players to have a 99-yard reception last season (Grinnell’s Kyle Dillon and Waterloo West’s Jeremiah Faehn).
A'Ryan White and Johnny Fester both caught 11 passes. White had 137 yards while Fester had 115 receiving yards.
In terms of defense, Devin Monahan led the Spartans with 48 total tackles. He had 25 of those being solo.
Monahan played at linebacker, and he’ll be back for his senior season.
Monahan had six tackles for loss.
Megaeska Kalskett comes back on the defensive line, and he had six TFLs last season; linebacker Cole Halverson had 5.5 TFLs.
Bellis returned one interception for a touchdown.
The Spartans went 3-5 last season, including a three-game losing streak to end the shortened season.
WESTWOOD
The Rebels ran the ball a ton last season, and they relied on an underclassman to do so.
Jackson Dewald ran the ball 115 times for 739 yards, and that led the Rebels by more than 100 yards.
Dewald also found the end zone 10 times, and his longest rush was good for 60 yards.
Dewald will be a junior. His classmate, Bryson Martendale, ran for 139 yards.
The Rebels didn’t pass the ball too often. In fact, they only passed it 34 times. The Rebels converted on 13 of those passes.
Dewald was 11-for-27 passing, good for 160 yards. He threw two touchdowns, but he also threw for two interceptions.
Dewald also led the Rebels in defense. He recorded 68.5 tackles, and 46 of those were solo tackles. Nine-and-a-half of those tackles were for loss.
The Rebels junior also recorded four takeaways. Two of Westwood’s first three games this season are on the road.
It’ll open the season at MVAOCOU on Aug. 27, then go to Logan-Magnolia on Week 3. Its home opener is on Week 2 against IKM-Manning.
UNITY CHRISTIAN
The Unity Christian football squad finished the 2020 season with a 5-4 record, and got as far as the second round of the expanded IHSAA football playoffs, before losing to CL-GLR, 34-27. This time around, with plenty of depth and some top playmakers returning, fifth-year head coach Josh VanKempen thinks that his team can challenge for the district title.
Quarterback Jacob Van Donge steps into the starting quarterback role with the graduation of Clayton Bosma. Landon Hofmeyer returns for his senior year on the offensive and defensive lines, after finishing fourth on the team last season with 34 tackles. Bo Byl is back at tight end, and leading tackler Ty Borchers is back for the Knights at linebacker.
VanKempen named wide receiver Caleb Smit, and running back/ linebacker Trevor Wieringa as his top newcomers this season.
“We'll be deeper than we have been in the last few years and we'll need all of it to compete in our district,” VanKempen said. “We bring back some good talent as well. If we can stay healthy and have some guys step up I think we can have a shot to challenge for the district.”
The Knights will open their season on Aug. 27 at Gehlen Catholic, and will play their home opener on Sept. 3, against MOC-Floyd Valley.
WOODBURY CENTRAL
Max McGill scored the second most touchdowns among the Wildcats, behind graduate Jase Manker.
McGill, who will be a junior at running back and linebacker, scored 10 touchdowns last season, and Manker scored 17 in 2020.
McGill scored nine of those 10 touchdowns from a rushing play. McGill also collected 960 yards last season, also second most behind Manker.
McGill was a team leader among rushing yards, as he had 760.
On the defensive side, McGill is also the Wildcats’ leading tackler. He had 44.5 total tackles, behind Gage Heissel.
Defensive end Dallas Kluender wasn’t too far behind in total tackles at 42.5 tackles.
Lineman Chase Copeland is the only returning player from last year’s roster who recovered a fumble.
After making it to the state semifinals in 2019, the Wildcats won five games last fall. Two of those wins came against West Monona, and the other three were against IKM-Manning, Lawton-Bronson and Okoboji.