DES MOINES — Iowa property owners are off the hook for about $130 million in taxes they otherwise would have paid under an erroneous assessment formula, but local governments are left holding the bag under legislation signed into law Monday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Changes to property tax law in 2013 and 2021 changed multi-residential properties, like apartment complexes, to be taxed at the same rate as all residential properties.

However, no corresponding changes were made to the section of Iowa Code that defines the mathematical formula used to calculate the number that is used to establish the statewide taxable value for each property class subject to taxation by cities, counties, school districts, community colleges and other taxing entities.

The result: a higher percentage for residential property as a whole, because former multi-residential was included. That “rollback rate” — designed to cap the total taxable value for homes and farms from increasing more than 3 percent — was set at 56.5 percent when it should have been 54.6 percent.

Statewide, it means a swing of tens of millions of property tax dollars.

Local government administrators had unsuccessfully urged lawmakers to delay the fix or make up the shortfalls with state reserve funds so they can avoid for now cutting planned public services to fit the loss in revenue.

The proposed fix, Senate File 181, passed the Iowa House, 86-13, and unanimously passed the Iowa Senate.

Further property tax cuts

Iowa Senate lawmakers have advanced another bill aimed at limiting property tax bills for Iowans.

Senate Study Bill 1124 would put a cap on how much taxable property value can grow in Iowa’s cities and counties and reduce local governments’ levy rates if assessed property values grow over a set percent in the coming year. The bill would prevent owners from seeing large jumps in property taxes if their assessment goes up, Senate Ways and Means Committee Chair Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs said.

“It’s effectively a ratcheting mechanism to make sure this assessment growth is actually used to buy down the levy to actually generate some property tax relief,” Dawson said.

The bill would combine several revenue streams into a general levy for both city and county governments in an attempt to prevent the actual property tax levy increases by cities and counties to be higher than the rates set in Iowa law.

It would also phase out the Public Education and Recreational Levy, a tax that voters can pass to fund school playgrounds and other recreational equipment. Those items can now be funded through a school infrastructure tax, Dawson said.

The committee passed the bill in a party-line vote, 11-5. Democrats argued the changes could lead to weakened services provided by local governments.