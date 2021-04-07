Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras welcomes in more competition

This is a time of year where coaches have a chance to teach without worrying about the next opponent on the schedule and it’s a time of year where players have an opportunity to really work on their game.

In addition to participating in Iowa’s eight-week offseason strength and conditioning program beginning in late January, Petras reviewed what transpired last fall.

He watched plenty of tape, both of his own performances and that of others.

He took time to watch tape of NFL draft prospect Mac Jones as he led Alabama to a national championship last season, seeing potential similarities in their games.

“He does a great job getting the ball out of his hands and there is a lot to learn by watching him work,’’ Petras said.

The 6-foot-5, 231-pound junior has set a goal of growing his completion percentage to 65 percent “at least. I think that comes mainly from two things,’’ Petras said.

“For me, it’s taking gifts more efficiently. If I have an easy completion I might as well take it, that kind of thing. The other big thing is ball placement on the timing routes. That’s an area where I know I can improve and I have the last eight weeks. I really want to focus on taking matchups when they present themselves.’’