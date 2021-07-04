Iowa restaurants: Where have the workers gone?

One of the hardest-hit employment demographics has been the under-24 age group, and those workers represent a large number of the dining and drinking staff. Many of them had not worked long enough to qualify for unemployment benefits when the pandemic hit, Swenson said, so they found work elsewhere when restaurants were forced to close.

"Unemployment was very high in that demographic," Swenson said. "They moved back home and/or found other jobs.

"They (restaurants) likely just lost those workers, because they moved on."

Another big loss in Iowa has been among the 45-to-54-year-old demographic. No one is sure why so many in that age group dropped out, but child-care costs are not likely a factor, he said.

"We don't have an explanation," Swenson said. "It doesn't make sense. They're not the mothers, though."

The other demographic with a labor-force decline was the over-60 set, he said. Many left their jobs for health reasons or for fear of health impacts during the pandemic or they took early retirement.

Regardless the age group, the result is the same, he said: "Restaurants are going to have to work extra hard to recruit people back into food service."

Some already have.