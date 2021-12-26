Iowa running back Ivory Kelly-Martin wants to make the most out of Citrus Bowl

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Ivory Kelly-Martin doesn’t take it for granted.

When Tyler Goodson opted to declare for the 2022 NFL draft and opted out of taking the field with the Iowa football team in Saturday’s Citrus Bowl match-up with Kentucky, Kelly-Martin moved to the top of the running back depth chart for the Hawkeyes.

“It’s been awhile,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “I’m definitely excited about the chance and I want to make the most of it.’’

While Kelly-Martin has not ruled out a return to Iowa next fall for a sixth season next fall – a decision will come at some point following the bowl – the senior wants to make the most of the situation he finds himself in.

“It wasn’t something I was expecting and we’re all excited for Tyler and what he can do at the next level,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “It’s up to me to step up and put everything I can into this.’’

It’s not an unfamiliar position for Kelly-Martin.

He made six starts for Iowa at running back in 2018, including earning the top spot on the depth chart for the season opener against Northern Illinois.

As has been the case frequently during his career, injuries impacted his productivity that season.

He played in nine games as a sophomore in 2018, five more games than he was healthy enough to play in during the 2019 season as Goodson emerged, becoming the first true freshman to ever lead Iowa in rushing.

Kelly-Martin did fill a back-up role and played in seven games in 2020 before a knee injury kept him off the field for what proved to be the season finale against Wisconsin.

Turf toe has impacted his opportunities this season, limiting him to one carry over the Hawkeyes’ last six games.

He’s healthy now and ready.

“I feel as good now as I have in a long time,’’ said Kelly-Martin, who will likely split time with Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams in the backfield against the Wildcats.

Through all of the challenges he has faced, Kelly-Martin never wavered in his commitment to a program he committed to from among a collection of a dozen power-five offers following an all-state prep career at Oswego West in the suburbs of Chicago.

“You’ve got to give him a lot of credit,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s had disappointment. He’s had competition. But, he’s never changed all the way through this. He’s been steady, works hard and takes care of business.’’

Ferentz appreciates the steadfast approach Kelly-Martin has displayed while dealing with it all, saying that his attitude has remained good and his leadership has been valuable.

He suspects that all started at home.

“He has a great family that reinforces probably the right messages, I’m guessing,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s a team effort by everybody and that’s what differentiates people. Sometimes, it depends on what you’re looking for as far as being a part of a team and doing what you can to help the team first and foremost. Or, is just about your stats and what have you?’’

Kelly-Martin said Ferentz has it figured out correctly.

He credits his upbringing leading to the loyalty he has shown to an Iowa program that has prepared him not only to face the next opponent on the field but to face whatever challenges may be out there in life.

Kelly-Martin said he grew up believing that quitting was the easy way out and he said the support he has received from those around him have made a difference in his continuing to work toward earning his undergraduate degree next May.

“The people around me here are like people I’ve never had anywhere else, just a humbleness and just nice. The comfort they have been able to give me has been a really big thing,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “That’s what has led me to stay here.’’

He credits his father, Jamar Kelly, with helping him develop that mindset.

“My dad has been a really big inspiration,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “He tells me never to quit, just keep pushing no matter what kind of situations and obstacles that come in front of you.’’

It’s an opportunity Kelly-Martin welcomes and with his parents relocating recently to the Orlando area it’s a chance for them to watch their son play close to their new home.

“It’s a chance for me to show my abilities, a chance to show what I can do in such a big environment like this,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “It’s not my first start. It’s been awhile, but I know I have the ability to go out and compete in a game like this and help our team.’’

It’s a chance Kelly-Martin has been waiting for.

“I’ve stuck this out because I love football, I love my teammates and I love my coaches,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “I’m healthy and I’m ready to make the most of it.’’

That extends beyond the field.

“There’s more to life than football,’’ he said. “Football is going to take you to a certain point, but then there is going to be a point where football is over and you’re going to have to use that degree and make those connections, make those friendships work. It’s every bit as important.’’

