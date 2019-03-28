IOWA CITY — Junior guard Maishe Dailey announced Thursday that he plans to transfer out of the University of Iowa basketball program.
The 6-foot-7 Dailey has played in every game over the past two years but saw his playing time decrease somewhat during the past season.
After averaging 16.5 minutes and 4.9 points per game as a sophomore, he averaged just 12.4 minutes and 2.5 points as a junior. He played only four minutes in the Hawkeyes’ season-ending overtime loss to Tennessee on Sunday.
"Maishe has been a great teammate and a valuable member of our program throughout his career," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "We thank him for his contributions to our program, and we wish him the best."
Dailey, from Beachwood, Ohio, will have one season of eligibility remaining.
“I would like to thank Coach McCaffery and the coaching staff for the opportunity to be a part of the Iowa program,” Dailey said in a release issued by the university. “I want to wish my teammates the best of luck in the future.”