IOWA CITY, Iowa — Returning only four starters from a defense ranked as the second-most productive in the Big Ten a year ago, depth created by rotations at a number of positions has answered many questions for the Iowa football team.
Rebuilding that depth has been a work in progress throughout fall camp and as the Hawkeyes work toward their Aug. 31 season opener against Miami (Ohio), defensive coordinator Phil Parker sees growth.
“We’re getting better, but we have a long ways to go,’’ Parker said earlier this week.
For example, Iowa rotated eight players at its four defensive line positions a year ago, providing the Hawkeyes with the ability to replace four starters who are currently in NFL camps with players who received playing time a year ago.
Inside and out, Parker said he is “comfortable’’ with how things are progressing as Iowa works to build a two-deep roster that will allow a deep rotation to continues that will facilitate keeping fresh legs and fresh bodies on the field.
“We’ve had guys step up who will help,’’ Parker said. “We have a good, solid two-deep at tackle and at the end spots, we have three, four guys who will help.’’
Competition for playing time does remain as coaches work to finalize a depth chart for the season opener which is expected to be announced today.
Parker said competition to replace Jake Gervase at free safety is ongoing, with sophomore Kaevon Merriweather and sophomore Jack Koerner in the safety spot opposite Geno Stone.
A walk-on from West Des Moines Dowling, Parker said he likes the way Koerner “controls the back end’’ of the Iowa defense.
He said he sees similarities between Koerner and Gervase at the same stage in their careers.
“Jack Koerner has done a great job of pushing in there. He has a chance to help us out in that position,’’ Parker said, saying Merriweather “has some growing to do. I’m concerned with it, but I think Jack has really helped push the situation so it’s good competition.’’
Parker sees the same thing going on cornerback although experience is driving that competition in an area where Iowa returns four players who started at times during the Hawkeyes’ 9-4 season a year ago.
Senior Michael Ojemudia, junior Matt Hankins and sophomores Julius Brents and Riley Moss all bring starting experience to an area which figures to be a strength for Iowa.
“I don’t think we have anything nailed down there yet,’’ Parker said.
Ends Chauncey Golston and A.J. Epenesa and tackles Cedrick Lattimore and Brady Reiff anchor the defensive line, but 6-foot-3, 309-pound sophomore tackle Daviyon Nixon was singled out by Parker for his work in camp.
“He’s kind of jumped up a little bit, got in shape and he’s doing a real good job inside,’’ Parker said, mentioning the effort he has seen from Nixon. “It’s really exciting to have more guys with that energy you need. It brings juice to the defense.’’
Iowa continues to solidify depth at both the cash position, the hybrid safety/linebacker spot, and in the sub package it is expected to use on the front end, situationally replacing an end with an additional linebacker.
D.J. Johnson continues to fill the “cash’’ spot where Amani Hooker thrived last season and is also working in a nickel package where he lines up outside as an additional cornerback.
On the front end, Amani Jones and walk-on Joe Evans have impressed Parker as they have transitioned to an evolving role at the end position.
At linebacker, Kristian Welch and Djimon Colbert continue to fill starting positions and Parker mentioned Dillon Doyle, Seth Benson and true freshman Jack Campbell as players who have had strong camps.
“I think we have four or five guys there,’’ Parker said. “I think that’s a really close battle going on and it’s nice to have a battle going on because everybody’s working to be better.’’
Campbell is among a group of true freshmen who have impressed coaches on both sides of the ball during fall camp.
Parker said discussions on how they may be utilized this season remain ongoing.
“The good thing is that a number of those guys have put themselves in the conversation,’’ Parker said. “They’re working to help make our team better and that’s a good thing.’’