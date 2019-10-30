IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jordan Bohannon is playing. At least for one game.
Whether or not Iowa’s senior point guard plays the entire basketball season remains up in the air, but head coach Fran McCaffery said Wednesday that it’s likely Bohannon will be on the court when the Hawkeyes host Lindsey Wilson College in a preseason game Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“He’s getting back into it. We’ll see how it goes," McCaffery said of Bohannon, who underwent hip surgery in May. “He’s not where he wants to be, he’s not where he could be, but I’ve been really impressed with his determination to get back to where he’s one of the best players in our league.
“We’ll see. We’ll take it one day at a time with practice and the exhibition game. We’ll see if he can play through it. If not, we’ll shut him down.’’
Bohannon can play in the exhibition and even a portion of the regular season before deciding to take a redshirt year to preserve another year of eligibility.
McCaffery said the 6-foot-1 guard, who already is Iowa’s career leader in 3-point field goals, has worked very hard just to get to the point where he can test himself in a game situation.
“He did everything he was supposed to in the beginning and I think that was important,’’ McCaffery said. “And then he was very methodical in his approach.’’
Bohannon started with some jogging, then did some shooting, then tried running and cutting before he ever stepped onto the court with other players.
“Then he went out and started playing and he’s had some really good days, he’s had some bad days, which was to be expected,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s been very professional with how he’s handled that. We’ll see where it goes from here.’’
One player who will not suit up for Iowa on Monday is junior forward Cordell Pemsl. He has returned to practice and is playing “pretty well,’’ according to McCaffery, but he will sit out the exhibition and the Nov. 8 season opener against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville as part of his punishment for an OWI arrest in September.
McCaffery said he has not yet settled on a starting lineup for the exhibition game. The Hawkeyes are likely to start Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jack Nunge in the frontcourt with some combination of Bohannon, CJ Fredrick, Connor McCaffery, Bakari Evelyn and Joe Toussaint in the backcourt.
“All four of those other guys (besides Bohannon) are all playing really well …’’ McCaffery said. “They all bring different things to the table. I’m really excited about this group. We have depth back there and we have versatility back there, which is critical.’’
The game against Lindsey Wilson, an NAIA school in Columbia, Kentucky, won’t be the first outside competition for the Hawkeyes.
They took part in a closed scrimmage with Illinois State on Sunday although McCaffery said it wasn’t so much a game as a joint workout.
The two teams began by taking five possessions each at a time with different lineups, then did a 20-minute scrimmage, then did two more 10-minute segments plus another 10 for the deep reserves.