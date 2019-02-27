IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder has been named one of 15 late season candidates for the 2019 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Basketball College Coach of the Year award.
Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to a 22-6 overall record and a 13-4 mark in the Big Ten Conference. In 19 years at the helm, Bluder has led Iowa to 12, 20-win seasons. The Hawkeyes have won 20 or more games in 10 of the last 12 years.
Iowa is ranked in the top-12 nationally in five statistical categories. The Hawkeyes lead the country in field goal percentage (51.9), rank second in total assists (613), third in assists per game (21.9), fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.63), and 12th in scoring offense (80.3).
The Hawkeyes are led by National Player of the Year candidate Megan Gustafson. The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native ranks in the top-3 nationally in eight categories. She leads the country in field goal percentage (70.4), points per game (27.4), total points (768), and field goals made (318), ranks second in double-doubles (26), defensive rebounds per game (10), and total rebounds (373), and ranks third in rebounds per game (13.3).
No. 12/11 Iowa returns to action Sunday, hosting Northwestern in its regular season finale. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.