As Nicholas Baer waits for the next chapter in his basketball career to be written, he prepares to continue to script his own unique story.
Since completing his career at Iowa earlier this season, the 6-foot-7 forward from Bettendorf has continued to work on a game he is preparing to take overseas.
“The work never ends,’’ Baer said prior to joining his brother, current Hawkeye Michael Baer, in speaking to the crowd last week at the Hawkeye Fan Event at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
“I’m keeping my conditioning at a high level and I’m always getting some shots in. I want to go into this playing at a high level and see where it can lead.’’
The only senior on a 23-12 Iowa team which reached the second round of the NCAA tournament, Baer has plenty to offer a potential employer.
From the start of his collegiate career as a walk-on to becoming the only player in Hawkeye history to top 750 points, 500 rebounds, 100 assists, 100 steals, 100 blocks and 100 3-point field goals, Baer’s growth and progression combine with the versatility in his game to make him a marketable player.
It also provides him with an opportunity to fulfill a dream.
“Getting the chance to go overseas and play, to get paid to play basketball, is something I want to do and something I’ve worked hard to put myself in a position to accomplish,’’ Baer said.
Baer has signed with an agent, Michael Hart, who has a considerable amount of experience in working with players who have found success after college in leagues outside the United States.
His clients include former Hawkeye Mike Gesell.
“I talked to Mike Gesell a bit and I feel good with where everything is at,’’ Baer said. “You want the right person and organization representing you. It was a big step for me and part of the process to get to the next level. I’m excited about the possibilities.’’
There’s an excitement in that part of things for Baer.
In upcoming weeks, he expects to get a chance to show teams his skills and ultimately, receive an opportunity that will lead to the point on the planet where his professional career will begin.
“I’m anxious to have it all come together and get started,’’ Baer said. "I'm anxious to find out where I’ll be going and when I’ll be going, all of those things.’’
Until all of that comes to fruition, Baer will continue to do what he has always done.
He’ll continue to work on his game.
He's splitting time between Iowa City and the Quad-Cities, continuing to train on a regular basis and make the most of the time he has right now to spend time with family and friends.
That time has also provided Baer with an opportunity to think not only about where he may be going, but about how far he has come.
“I had a great experience at Iowa and that has given me the chance to be where I am at right now,’’ Baer said.
“The coaches and the staff there, my teammates, they’ve all prepared me for the next opportunity. It’s up to me to be ready to make the most of it when it comes and every day, I’m working on that to continue to develop as a player and become the best I can become. I’m working every day to make that happen.’’