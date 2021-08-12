Iowa’s urban areas grow, but rural ones drop

Republicans have largely been the party of rural Iowa and suburbs. It may not be a fair representation of Democrats, Goldford said, but they are seen as the party of cities.

“It’s not that Democrats are ignoring rural Iowa,” Goldford said. “Their problem is to figure out rural Iowa. They don’t have to win, but they can’t lose so badly” if they hope to win statewide races and U.S. House seats.

The new population numbers will be used to redraw U.S. House and Iowa legislative districts. Iowa uses a nonpartisan redistricting process that must be approved by the Iowa Legislature.

Iowa won’t lose any of its four congressional districts, but the loss of people in rural Iowa and gains in cities likely will result in significant changes of the boundaries of those election districts.

Republicans represent the 1st and 2nd districts despite Democratic voter registration advantages there. In the 4th, the GOP has over 81,000 more active voters than does the the Democratic Party.

Goldford speculated that Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in the 3rd District may be most affected by redistricting. In 2020, she was reelected by running up her margin in Polk County while losing the other 15 counties in the district.