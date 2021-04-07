Iowa Senate sends rape-tracking bill to governor

DES MOINES -- Iowa senators voted Wednesday to send Gov. Kim Reynolds a bill that will establish ongoing funding to track evidence kits critical to the prosecution of rapists.

The Iowa Senate, in a 44-0 vote, approved House File 426 to establish a system to follow rape kits from evidence collection at a hospital, to law enforcement, to the crime lab for analysis and then back to law enforcement.

The system was established by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office in 2020 with a $796,985 federal grant that will cover program costs through 2023, when provisions of HF 426 kick in.

The money to operate the system will come from criminal fines and penalties; a percentage of the earnings of inmates employed in the private sector; and federal funds.

The tracking program – which allows a sexual assault victim to anonymously track it – is to cost nearly $158,000 a year, increasing annually to $170,700 in fiscal 2027, according to a fiscal note prepared by the Legislative Services Agency.