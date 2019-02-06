AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell has made incredible strides in recruiting since taking over the program three years ago.
His Cyclone classes have ranked among the best in school history, and his 2019 recruiting haul is one of the best in the history of the program, as Campbell finalized his 2019 signees today.
“When you look at this class, it’s a class that really fits the mold of the culture of our program,” Campbell said. “We got great leadership, young men with great character and families, and I think guys that really have been committed to us for an extended period of time. What I really appreciate about this group is that even before the season began they saw the vision of where this program was going and where it has the ability to go. All of these guys have big-time impact ability. We were able to touch on every position group. As you see us continue to build the program, it’s touching all those areas where you continue to allow great competition as well as building great depth within your program. This group certainly does that for us.”
ISU’s 2019 recruiting class is ranked 38th nationally with a composite rating of .857 by 247Sports, the highest total in school history. Rivals has this year’s Cyclone class at No. 46 in the nation.
Campbell announced one addition to the class today in DB Isheem Young (Philadelphia, Pa.). Young is a four-star recruit, a top-400 player and the No. 30 safety nationally by 247Sports’ composite rankings.
“We are excited to welcome Isheem into our football program,” Campbell said. “He is a highly motivated young man who has expressed tremendous gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the Iowa State football program.”
Including Young, there are four players in this year’s class listed as four-star recruits by 247Sports in RB Jirehl Brock (Quincy, Ill.), RB Breece Hall (Wichita, Kan.) and DE Blake Peterson (Beresford, S.D.). Brock rushed for over 2,000 yards and was named Illinois’ Gatorade Player of the Year and Hall also eclipsed the 2,000-yard barrier and played in the 2019 All-American Bowl.
Both Brock and Hall are top-11 running backs nationally according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Peterson is the top player out of South Dakota and the No. 310 player nationally according to 247Sports.
Campbell signed three Iowans in WR Darien Porter (Bettendorf), OL Jake Remsburg (West Des Moines) and LB Coal Flansburg (Solon).
Porter is rated as the sixth-best player in Iowa and the No. 63 wide receiver nationally by 247Sports and Remsburg is a two-time Des Moines Register Elite Team All-State pick.
“You look at the programs they come from, and all three guys come from high school programs where their football coaches are great leaders and developers,” Campbell said about the Iowa signees. “These are guys that know how to win and what it takes to be successful. All three of them lived that during their high school careers. I think it was really huge for us to keep young men from this state that really understand the values of this fanbase and what we are building here. It is great for us to get three of the best in the state of Iowa to stay home.”