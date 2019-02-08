AMES, Iowa – Iowa State men’s basketball seems to have hit its stride.
The Cyclones have won six of their last seven games – three of the wins during the seven-game stretch came on the road and two of those road wins were against then-top-20 teams.
It’s been well documented that Iowa State has had a lot of make-shift lineups throughout the season due to injury and suspensions. Maybe the most exciting part for Cyclone fans is that they have only lost one game all season with its top seven players all in the lineup and that loss came at then-No. 9 Kansas.
No. 16 Iowa State hosts TCU on Saturday in Hilton Coliseum with a chance to extend its winning streak to five games and seven of its last eight.
Part of the spark for Iowa State over the last eight games have been guard Lindell Wigginton and big man Cam Lard figuring out their roles.
Wigginton has shot 45 percent from 3-point range during the Cyclones four-game winning streak and he’s also made the most 3-pointers of any Iowa State player during that run with nine. Against Oklahoma, Wigginton made four 3-pointers.
“I think he’s feeling comfortable,” Coach Steve Prohm said. “Coming off the bench against Oklahoma he gave us an enormous lift. We couldn’t score, we were struggling to score, and he hits back-to-back 3s. I thought he played really, really well there.”
Wigginton was Iowa State’s lone bucker-getter when he was a freshman last season, but now as a sophomore the scoring load has been eased by Marial Shayok and Talen Horton-Tucker. Not being the focal point of the offense was something Wigginton had to get used to but now that he has, things are clicking for him.
“Lindell is hitting his stride and he’s a big key for us down the stretch,” Prohm said.
Iowa State is 18-5 overall and 7-3 in conference. Two of the three conference losses came when Lard sprained his ankle against Baylor. Against Kansas, Lard was saddled with foul trouble and only played six minutes.
When Lard is able to stay on the court, his impact is felt immediately.
During Iowa State’s run over its last seven games, Lard is shooting 68-percent from the field while also being the Cyclones’ best rim protector blocking 10 shots in the seven-game stretch.
“He’s been great,” Prohm said. “We’ve had several different teams and it started with the suspensions and he kind of struggled coming back from that. He may have been thinking certain things were going to be a certain way.” – Mainly that Lard would be reinserted into the starting lineup – “He had to come back and earn it,” Prohm continued. “But he’s made some really, really good strides from Ole Miss to Oklahoma. He’s had some really good games of late. The games he has struggled have been foul-trouble related.
“We’re going to need him to finish these last eight regular season games out the right way.”
And it starts with a TCU team with a 16-6 overall record and a 4-5 conference record.
“TCU, they cause their own set of problems,” Prohm said. “They had a big win at the buzzer the other night against Oklahoma State. It’s a lot of spread-ball-screen offense, Alex Robinson is terrific in ball-screen offense.
“You can’t get too high and you can’t get too low. One thing that will go a long way to winning a conference championship is winning home games.”