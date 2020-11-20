Iowa State in position to have success in third and final pod

“Let’s dive into what’s really important,” Campbell said. “What’s really important to us is the relationship with our kids, the ability to handle our academics, the ability to handle the holidays coming up — the ability to navigate those things. There are a lot of things out there that are really unique challenges. The best thing we as a coaching staff can give back to our team and our players is our relationships with them outside of football.

“It’s important to keep those areas outside of football steady so inside of football, they have the ability to keep enjoying football and keep developing in the sport of football.”

Iowa State has been able to improve its Novembers over the years. Three years ago, The Cyclones went just 1-3, two years ago they went 3-1 and last season they went 2-2.

Campbell credited the drop off last season to having a younger team. But most of that team is back this season and Campbell is excited to see how they’re going to finish off the season.