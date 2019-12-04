Iowa State returns home to beat Kansas City, 79-61

Against Seton Hall, in Iowa State’s last game, Jacobson was held scoreless.

“I was just trying to be ready,” Jacobson said. “Some nights it’s going to be my night and some nights it’s not — it’s going to be other guys’. I have to be ready when I’m open and find my spots. Defense and rebounding are the two things I can control so I need to do those things and on the nights the offense is there be ready.”

Fifteen of Jacobson’s points came in the first half when, at times, Kansas City was leading.

“Mike works every day — he has high character,” Prohm said. “He got himself into positions where he was able to score around the basket — we posted him up some and he got the ball on some slip (screens). He played well tonight and he gave us a really big lift in the first half when we needed it.”

Fellow big man George Conditt also had a nice game for the Cyclones scoring 12 points and adding seven rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes.

“He’s just tapping the surface,” Prohm said. “He can really, really change shots at the rim and he had some opportunities around the basket. He really understands pick and roll. He’s just going to get better and better.”