AMES, Iowa – No. 21 Iowa State (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) secured its first Big 12 victory of the season with a 29-7 victory over No. 23 North Dakota State (6-4, 2-3 Big 12). The Cyclones won eight of 10 bouts in Fargo, including three by bonus-point margin.
At 157 pounds, redshirt junior Chase Straw put the Cyclones on the board. In a high scoring match, Straw racked up five takedowns against Nick Knutson. He also turned the Bison for a four-point near fall and worked hard on top, garnering 3:34 of riding time in a 17-8 major decision victory.
Redshirt freshman Marcus Coleman jumped out to an early 6-2 lead over Lorenzo De La Riva. After a scoreless second period from Coleman, De La Riva cut the score to 6-5. Coleman secured a late takedown in the third to win it 8-7.
Redshirt sophomore Sam Colbray locked up four takedowns and compiled 2:31 of riding time as he went on to defeat Michael Otomo by 10-3 decision.
Heading to intermission, redshirt senior Willie Miklus sent the Cyclones into the locker room with a 16-4 lead. Miklus took Cordel Eaton down twice before turning him for the first-period fall in 2:53.
Following the break, redshirt sophomore Gannon Gremmel kept Iowa State on track. It was a rematch from the UWW Junior National Freestyle finals as Gremmel took on Brandon Metz. Gremmel scored a takedown, earned two back points and rode for 1:55 in a 7-3 win over the Bison.
Redshirt freshman Austin Gomez found himself in another exciting match at 133 pounds. He squared off with NDSU's No. 18 Cam Sykora. After the first period, Gomez held a 4-1 advantage. Sykora then turned Gomez for four points in the second to take a 5-4 lead heading to the final frame. Sykora earned an escape to begin the third, but Gomez secured a takedown and held Sykora on the mat to force sudden victory. It took Gomez just eight seconds in the extra period to take Sykora down and win the match, 8-6.
Making his Iowa State dual debut, redshirt freshman Ryan Leisure was locked in a tight battle with Sawyer Degen, the younger brother of Iowa State 149-pounder Jarrett Degen. Leisure scored two takedowns and two reversals while holding off a late effort from Sawyer Degen to win the match 8-7.
To close out the dual, redshirt sophomore Jarrett Degen put on a takedown clinic. He racked up seven total takedowns in a 16-5 major decision over Jaden Van Maanen to put the exclamation point on a dominant Cyclone victory.
The Cyclones return home on Sunday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. to take on Fresno State in Hilton Coliseum. The dual will be available through Cyclones.TV and FloWrestling.