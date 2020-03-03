Iowa State wins final road game of the season at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The Iowa State women's basketball team closed out its 2019-20 road slate with a commanding 61-42 victory over Kansas.

Iowa State hit 12 3-pointers in the contest to bolster the offensive attack. It's the seventh time this season, and third time in the last five games, that the Cyclones have hit 10 or more 3s in a game.

The Cyclones also were tidy on the glass, collecting 58 rebounds on the night, which is the highest total on the year.

ISU's first-half defense was suffocating to complement its offense. The Jayhawks hit just 7-34 from the field, including 1-9 from three. Iowa State swarmed the glass as a team, hauling in a season-high 34 first-half rebounds while not yielding any second-chance points to the Jayhawks.

The Cyclones' lead was built to 49-28 in the third quarter. Iowa State's defense remained the biggest factor in the game. ISU nabbed four steals in the third quarter and forced a total of six turnovers. The Jayhawks were cold from the field, hitting 4-16 attempts from the field and 0-5 from three.