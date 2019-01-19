AMES – No. 19 Iowa State women’s basketball has been carried by senior Bridget Carleton for the last several years.
On Saturday against Oklahoma, freshman Ashley Joens and sophomore Madison Wise carried the 14-4, 4-2 Big 12 Cyclones to a 104-78 beat down of the 5-11, 1-4 Big 12 Sooners.
Iowa State used a record-setting first quarter to jump out to an almost insurmountable lead. The Cyclones scored 39 points in the first quarter, an Iowa State record against a conference opponent, on 70-percent shooting. Oklahoma scored 11 points.
Iowa State only missed six shots in the first quarter, but rebounded three of the misses. They scored on all three of the offensive rebounds, so the Cyclones scored on all but three of their possessions in the quarter.
"We got punched in the jaw and we were dizzy for a while," Oklahoma coach Sherri Coale said.
Iowa State’s trio of Joens, Wise and Carleton led the team throughout.
All three were in double figures by half time with a combined 10 3-pointers. Burkhall also had 10 points in the first half.
Joens finished with 25 points and a career high six made 3-pointers. The Iowa City native shot 8-13 from the field and 6-10 from beyond the arch. The 25 points and six 3-pointers were a career high for the freshman.
Wise finished with 17 points and five made 3-pointers. She also had eight rebounds and three assists.
“The thing I was most proud of is that it was these two and it wasn’t just Bridget and maybeanother person,” Fennelly said. “These two did a great job of making shots and guarding the best players. One’s a freshman and one’s a sophomore. For them to show the maturity that they showed really means a lot to our team.”
Carleton was far from a non-factor, but the All-American battled foul trouble throughout the game and finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Iowa State had been riding a two-game losing streak coming into the game against Oklahoma. They had a hard time getting shots to fall during the skid, shooting just over 33 percent combined in those games.
Fennelly felt like Iowa State got the same shots it usually gets, they just weren’t falling before the Oklahoma game.
“It’s like baseball,” Fennelly said. “You’re hitting the ball hard, but you’re hitting it at people. You need a bloop, you need a bunt single – you need something good to happen. We made the first two and everybody just took a breath.”