AMES – No. 25 Iowa State women’s basketball (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) opened conference play where it left off non-conference play on Wednesday night in Hilton Coliseum when it played Kansas State (9-4, 0-1 Big 12).
The Cyclones controlled the game from start to finish, winning 96-58.
“With the exception of the first four or five minutes, I’m not sure we could’ve played much better,” Coach Bill Fennelly said.
Iowa State was led by star Bridget Carleton, who poured in 26 points on 10-19 shooting and 4-10 shooting from 3-point range. She also had nine rebounds – three offensive rebounds – and seven assists.
Carleton has been the most consistent piece for the Cyclones – being a nightly triple-double threat. She averages 18 points, pulls down eight rebounds and dishes out four assists on the season. She’s also improved her defense this season averaging 2.4 steals and 1.8 blocks.
“I’ve said it many times, it always helps when you have the best player in the League on your team,” Fennelly said. “The other kids fed off of her.”
One of the biggest pieces to feed off of Carleton was freshman sensation and Iowa City native Ashley Joens who had 14 points on 4-6 shooting from 3-point range. She also added four rebounds.
Joens was a little bit hit-or-miss during the non-conference but came on strong over the last four non-conference games shooting 64-percent from the field and averaging 14.8 points. Her performance on Wednesday points to her being able to continue her output through conference play.
The Cyclones got good post production – a position that’s been inconsistent at times from Iowa State. Sophomore Kristin Scott had 19 points on 6-9 shooting and 3-4 from 3-point range. She also grabbed 10 rebounds and 3 assists.
Backup post Ines Nezerwa had 14 points on 6-13 shooting with seven rebounds.
As a team, Iowa State made 16 3-pointers on 16-33 shooting. Iowa State actually shot better from 3-point range than it did from 2-point range.
The Cyclones shot 48.5 percent from beyond the arch and shot 43.5 percent from 2.
All but one Cyclone who played more than 12 minutes made a 3-pointer.
But enough about offense.
Iowa State’s defense was lights out on Wednesday. Kansas State was only able to shoot 40-percent from the field and just 20-percent from 3-point range – the Wildcats only made three shots from the beyond the arch.
The only Wildcat to shoot close to 50-percent was Kayla Goth who was Kansas State’s best player. She had 17 points on 7-15 shooting and 10 assists.
Fennelly admitted he wasn’t sure if Iowa State was actually 38 points better than Kansas State, but this is as good of way as any for his team to start off the conference season.