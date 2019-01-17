LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. – No. 21 Iowa State (5-1, 2-0 Big 12) opened up a two-match road trip with a victory at Rider (4-3, 2-0 EWL), 29-17. The Cyclones took seven out of 10 bouts on the night, winning five of those by bonus-point margin. ISU is now 4-0 in its last four duals.
At 125-pounds, Alex Mackall got the scoring started for ISU. The Austintown, Ohio, native racked up 16 points in the match before bringing Jonathan Tropea to his back for the fall in 5:36. After the 125-pound bout, both teams were docked one point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Ian Parker followed Mackall's lead at 141 pounds. In the third period, Parker led Travis Layton 11-4 after Parker was awarded four back points on a turn. Parker readjusted and brought the Bronc's shoulders to the mat for the fall in 5:19.
Jarrett Degen and Chase Straw pushed the Iowa State lead to 18-5 at the intermission. Degen did what he's done so well this year and that is to score points. He tallied eight takedowns in a 19-6 major decision over Gary Dinmore. Straw got back into the win column behind three third-period takedowns and a 10-4 against Gion Fluri.
Following the intermission, Marcus Coleman and Sam Colbray tacked on a pair of major decisions.
At 174-pounds, Coleman got taken down early by George Walton and turned to his back and found himself in a 6-0 hole. After the first period, Coleman trailed 7-3. Coleman cut Walton's lead to 7-6 with an escape and a takedown in the second. The third period was all Coleman. The Ames, Iowa, native earned a takedown, turned Walton twice for a total of six back points and was awarded for his effort on top with a pair of Walton-stall calls. Coleman earned a point for riding time to win the match 16-8.
Colbray was dominant in a 12-3 victory over Michael Fagg-Daves, his second win over the Bronc this year. Colbray notched three takedowns, a four-point nearfall and earned a point for riding time to secure four team points for the Cyclones.
After suffering a tough loss at home against Fresno State, Willie Miklus bounced back in Alumni Gym. The redshirt senior amassed four takedowns in an 11-4 victory over Ethan Laird.
Next Up
Iowa State has a quick turnaround and is set to face West Virginia on Sunday at noon CT. That dual will be wrestled at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.V.