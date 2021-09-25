Iowa survives Colorado State scare; Baylor upsets Iowa State

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 5 Iowa needed a second-half comeback to defeat Colorado State 24-14 on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes (4-0) won their 10th consecutive game, the program's longest streak since winning 12 games to open the 2015 season. Iowa also has a 15-game nonconference winning streak, the longest current streak in the nation.
Colorado State (1-3) led 14-7 at halftime, but the Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.
A fumble recovery by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at the Colorado State 6-yard line set up a touchdown run by wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., on the next play that tied the game. Petras threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta on the next possession to give Iowa a 21-14 lead.
Campbell, who had 18 tackles, led Iowa's defense, which held Colorado State to just 32 yards on 19 plays in the third quarter. The Hawkeyes have a streak of 26 consecutive games in which they have held their opponents to 24 points or less, the longest current streak among Power Five schools.
Petras, who had a 43-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Keagan Johnson in the first half to give Iowa an early 7-0 lead, had his streak of 23 quarters without an interception end in the second quarter when Colorado State cornerback Robert Floyd wrestled away a pass intended for Tracy and returned it 62 yards. That set up Todd Centeio's 3-yard touchdown pass to Gary Williams.
Baylor 31, Iowa State 29: Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Iowa State (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) and caught five passes for 51 yards, including a 16-yard score in the final minute that was followed by a failed two-point try.
The Bears recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock for their first win over a ranked opponent since they beat North Carolina in the 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl.
The Bears (4-0, 2-0) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and never trailed again. Bohannon ran for an 8-yard touchdown, then found Tyquan Thornton along the left sideline for a 21-yard TD and Ben Sims behind the Iowa State secondary for a 33-yard score to give Baylor a 21-7 lead seven seconds into the second quarter.
Bohannon finished 14 for 19 for 164 yards and rushed for 36 yards.
Treston Ebner returned a kickoff 98 yards for Baylor's only touchdown of the second half with 6:59 left in the third quarter.
Brock Purdy was 22 for 33 for 263 yards and a touchdown. He was also intercepted once, stopping a drive at the Baylor 22 with 11:55 left in the game.