Iowa survives Colorado State scare; Baylor upsets Iowa State

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 5 Iowa needed a second-half comeback to defeat Colorado State 24-14 on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (4-0) won their 10th consecutive game, the program's longest streak since winning 12 games to open the 2015 season. Iowa also has a 15-game nonconference winning streak, the longest current streak in the nation.

Colorado State (1-3) led 14-7 at halftime, but the Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.

A fumble recovery by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at the Colorado State 6-yard line set up a touchdown run by wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., on the next play that tied the game. Petras threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta on the next possession to give Iowa a 21-14 lead.

Campbell, who had 18 tackles, led Iowa's defense, which held Colorado State to just 32 yards on 19 plays in the third quarter. The Hawkeyes have a streak of 26 consecutive games in which they have held their opponents to 24 points or less, the longest current streak among Power Five schools.