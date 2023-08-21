Smith is the first statewide Iowa Republican official to endorse a candidate in the presidential primary.

“Vivek Ramaswamy is a businessman, a fiscal conservative, and a champion of the taxpayer. He shares my ideals and the ideals of many Iowa families and small business owners,” Smith said in a news release from the Ramaswamy campaign. “As President, (Ramaswamy) will reduce spending, cut taxes, and work with the private sector to grow jobs and the economy.”