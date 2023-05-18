Iowa’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in April, down to 2.7% from 2.8% in March.

The drop continues a downward trend for the unemployment rate from 3.1% in the fall of last year. The national unemployment rate for March was 3.4%.

"Iowa continues to have a strong labor market, and fantastic opportunities remain for those seeking jobs,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development in a news release.

The labor force added 4,300 new workers in April, and the number of Iowans with jobs increased by 5,800 to 1.68 million.

There are nearly 47,000 people unemployed in the state, while the Iowa Workforce Development website lists 71,600 job openings.