Iowa volleyball will forfeit 33 wins as part of NCAA penalty

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa women’s volleyball program will forfeit 33 victories from the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons as a result of a negotiated resolution with the NCAA resulting from violations that occurred under former head coach Bond Shymansky.

The Hawkeyes also will be on probation for one year beginning immediately, will face some recruiting restrictions during that time and will pay a $5,000 fine.

Shymansky, who was fired by Iowa last year, also was given a two-year "show-cause" order that will prohibit him coaching at an NCAA-sanctioned institution until May 19, 2022.

The university and the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions announced the penalties Wednesday and said the Level II negotiated resolution concludes the investigation.

The report released by the NCAA indicates that Shymansky paid $2,000 in 2017 to a player who had transferred to Iowa from Marquette, where he previously coached.

Shymansky stated that the money was paid as an advance in exchange for working in his volleyball camp that summer. However, the player still was paid for the camp and never repaid the $2,000.