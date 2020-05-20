Iowa volleyball will forfeit 33 wins as part of NCAA penalty

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa women’s volleyball program will forfeit 33 victories from the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons as a result of a negotiated resolution with the NCAA resulting from violations that occurred under former head coach Bond Shymansky.
The Hawkeyes also will be on probation for one year beginning immediately, will face some recruiting restrictions during that time and will pay a $5,000 fine.
Shymansky, who was fired by Iowa last year, also was given a two-year "show-cause" order that will prohibit him coaching at an NCAA-sanctioned institution until May 19, 2022.
The university and the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions announced the penalties Wednesday and said the Level II negotiated resolution concludes the investigation.
The report released by the NCAA indicates that Shymansky paid $2,000 in 2017 to a player who had transferred to Iowa from Marquette, where he previously coached.
Shymansky stated that the money was paid as an advance in exchange for working in his volleyball camp that summer. However, the player still was paid for the camp and never repaid the $2,000.
The player informed Iowa officials of the infraction on May 1 of last year. Shymansky was placed on administrative leave and Iowa then self-reported the violation to the NCAA on June 13.
Shymansky was fired less than a week later and replaced on an interim basis by associate head coach Vicki Brown. Brown since has been named Iowa’s permanent head coach.
According to Iowa’s news release, “The NCAA agreed that the violations occurred even though current UI Athletics Department leadership exhibited appropriate institutional control and monitoring of its athletics program. The report also indicates that UI Athletics promptly acknowledged the violation, accepted responsibility, and imposed meaningful corrective measures.’’
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta thanked members of his staff, including deputy director Barbara Burke, for their quick actions in addressing the violations.
“Their immediate and devoted attention and cooperation from the first day we were notified of possible infractions, played a vital role in the prompt and accepted resolution,’’ he said.
“While we are disappointed in the isolated events, we appreciate the quick action of the NCAA in reaching this resolution. We accept these findings and will move forward under head coach Vicki Brown and her staff.”
