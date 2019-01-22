In many respects, this Rutgers team is like many women’s basketball teams C. Vivian Stringer has coached over the years.
It defends. It rebounds. It makes life miserable for opponents.
In many respects, this 14th-ranked Rutgers team that visits 17th-rated Iowa at 7 p.m. Wednesday is unlike the Stringer-coached team that toiled on its way to a 7-9 finish in the Big Ten a year ago.
The league-leading Scarlet Knights underwent an offseason makeover and have just one player who began her collegiate career at Rutgers in the starting lineup.
The team’s top four scorers, Texas Tech transfer Arella Guirantes, Pittsburgh transfer Stasha Carey, Georgia Tech transfer Ciani Cryor and Rhode Island graduate transfer Charise Wilson, average between 8.3-10.8 points per game.
Sierra Calhoun, a graduate transfer from Ohio State, comes off the bench for the Scarlet Knights.
“It’s a very unique situation,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “We haven’t faced a lot of the players they’re built around. They have six players who transferred in, but the chemistry, it seems to be there.’’
Rutgers arrives at Carver-Hawkeye Arena riding a 10-game win streak, building a 15-3 record including victories in its first seven Big Ten games.
The Scarlet Knights have opened a two-game lead on the field in the Big Ten race, with Iowa, Maryland and Purdue all sitting at 5-2 in the conference.
Stringer said her team isn’t talking about rankings or championships.
“Anything can happen. Our objective all along has been to take care of the business at hand,’’ Stringer said. “We’re benefitting from every game we’ve played. We’re learning every time we step on the court.’’
Rutgers created its edge in the conference by winning at Maryland and beating Purdue at home, featured an improved offense in addition to the staples of success that led Stringer to become the sixth coach of NCAA Division I women’s or men’s teams to win 1,000 games.
“At the end of the day, it’s going to be come down to if our offense can handle their defensive pressure,’’ Bluder said.
Iowa leads the Big Ten in scoring at 81 points per game and in shooting the ball at a 52.2-percent pace from the field, all facilitated by the Hawkeyes’ league-leading assist average of 22.4 per game.
Rutgers has the conference’s stingiest defense, holding opponents to 53.9 points per game and 33.8 percent shooting. The Scarlet Knights lead the conference in defensive rebounds and help themselves to a Big Ten-best 10.4 steals per game.
“We’ve got to be ready for their best game, and we’ve got to bring our best, too,’’ Iowa center Megan Gustafson said.
This is the only regular-season meeting between the teams this season, adding to the significance of what Is at stake.
“If we should end up tied with them, this outcome is going to be determine seeds,’’ Bluder said. “We have a lot to play for against them. Their defense is as good as it has been and this year their offense has been there as well.’’