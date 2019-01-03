CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The No. 23 Iowa State wrestling team took third place with 104 team points at the 2019 Southern Scuffle. In total, the Cyclones had eight medal winners, including a runner-up finish from Austin Gomez at 133 pounds.
Todd Small (133), Jarrett Degen (149) and Sam Colbray (184) all finished fifth at their weights. Alex Mackall (125) and Marcus Coleman (174) took sixth, while Chase Straw (157) and Gannon Gremmel (285) finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
No. 2 Austin Gomez was slated to face No. 1 Dayton Fix of Oklahoma State in the 133-pound finals. In a battle of two of the Big 12's best, Fix scored on two takedowns. Gomez fired off several attacks, but it wasn't enough to match the Cowboy. In the end it was Fix over Gomez, 6-3.
Fifth Place Matches
Late in the third period of the match between Todd Small and Stanford's No. 5 Mason Pengilly, the score was knotted up at 2-2. A scrambled ensued and it was Small that came out on top, scoring the go-ahead takedown with just four seconds on the clock to take the match 4-2
No. 6 Jarrett Degen capped off the tournament in style for Iowa State. Degen led CSU-Bakersfield's Russell Rohlfing in the third before winning in a scramble and bringing his shoulders to the mat for a fall in 4:53.
No. 4 Sam Colbray was dominant from the whistle in his fifth-place bout. He tallied four takedowns and a four-point nearfall to lead 14-2 before taking Dom Ducharme to his back for the fall in 6:04.
The 125-pound fifth-place match pitted No. 6 Alex Mackall and Alonzo Allen of Chattanooga. The match was back and forth, each wrestler exchanging blows to bring the score to 5-5 in the third period. With less than one minute to go in the third, Mackall was hit with his second stall warning, awarding Allen a point. That proved to be the difference in the match as he went on to defeat Mackall, 6-5.
At 174 pounds, No. 8 Marcus Coleman was in on several attacks but No. 5 Matt Finesilver was able to counter them. Coleman went on to take sixth as the Blue Devil beat him by 10-2 major decision.
Seventh Place Matches
At 157 pounds Chase Straw took seventh place after Ben Anderson from Duke was forced to medical forfeit the match.
Gannon Gremmel got the first takedown in his match against Stanford's Maley. However, the Cardinal would counter. Maley took Gremmel down in the first period and then tacked on one more takedown in the third to win the match 7-3.
Next Up
Iowa State returns to dual action next week. They'll travel to North Dakota State where they'll take on the Bison on Wednesday, Jan 9 at 7 p.m. That match will be available through FloWrestling.