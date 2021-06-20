J.D. Anderson repeats as Sioux Valley Amateur golf champ

CHEROKEE, Iowa – Another trophy has been retired at the Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play Championship.
J.D. Anderson of Johnston, Iowa, repeated as champion in Iowa’s longest running match play tournament, defeating Ryan Feauto of Ames, Iowa, at Cherokee Golf Course Sunday.
Anderson scored a 2 and 1 victory over Dordt University golfer Feauto in the title match, retiring the Wayne Johnson Memorial Trophy with his second consecutive win here.
In the process, the 47-year-old Pocahontas, Iowa, native captured his sixth overall Sioux Valley title. That draws him even with the late Mike Jividen for the most triumphs in this event.
“It’s hard to describe, I think each one’s different,” Anderson said. “In each win, halfway through the matches you’re wondering how you’re going to do it and then you’re there.”
Anderson had to come from behind in a second-round match against former Morningside golfer Cody Holck on Saturday. He won two of the last three holes for a 1-up victory.
Then, after an easy 6 and 5 win over Josh Waring of Lakeland, Florida in a semifinal Sunday, he found himself trailing Feauto by two holes on the 12th tee.
Anderson, though, drove it over the creek in front of the green and eventually made birdie. He evened the match with another birdie on 13, then took a 1-up lead with a par on No. 14.
Another birdie on the 16th, along with a lipout birdie putt by Feauto left Anderson with a 2-up lead and he clinched the match when they halved the 17th.
“I want to keep coming back here and playing hard,” said Anderson, who will be shooting for a record seventh win here next year. “But if I feel like if I play well I’m going to be hard to beat here.”
Anderson’s first Sioux Valley win came in 2007 and he won again in 2009, retiring the Frank Greenwood Memorial Trophy. The former Wayne State College standout won for the third time in 2013, a fourth in 2018 and No. 5 last year.
“I think match play is a really good format for me, even outside of Cherokee I’ve really excelled at match play,” said Anderson, one of the most accomplished amateur players in the state of Iowa. “I feel like I’m not a golfer who makes a lot of bogeys and kind of wear my opponents out. And, when I get down I really get focused to kind of make a charge toward the end. I’m not sure why that is, but I definitely get really dialed in.”
Feauto advanced to the championship match with a 1-up win over qualifying medalist and 2019 champion Nick Dreckman of Mankato, Minnesota.
As usual, a large gallery followed the leaders on a warm but windy day. There were 193 total qualifiers, an increase of five from last year.
Ray Sencenbaugh of Sioux City won the first flight – also an 18-hole match – over Bill Mathers of Correctionville, Iowa. The 71-year-old Mathers was the 2010 champion.
The rest of the flights played nine-hole matches.
Jeff Nelson of Reedsburg, Wisconsin was the second flight winner. The third flight went to Drake Anderson of Sioux City, while Austin Winchell of Denver won the fourth. Kayden Miller of Spencer, Iowa claimed the fifth flight prize, with Mark Rawlings of Sioux City winning the sixth and Tanner Carlson of Cherokee the seventh.
All those not able to qualify for the Sioux Valley field are eligible for the consolation tournament on Saturday at Cherokee Golf Course.
Also, the first Sioux Valley Amateur Women’s Match Play will be held July 10.
RESULTS
Championship Flight
First Round
J.D. Anderson, Johnston, Iowa def. Mike Cedar, Cherokee 5 and 3
Cody Holck, Ankeny, Iowa def. Drew Laake, Colorado Springs, Colorado 5 and 4
Colin Mitchell, Sioux City def. Brandon Vande Griend, Sioux Falls 1-up (19 holes)
Josh Waring, Lakeland, Florida def.Bret Taylor, Booneville, Iowa 3 and 2
Nick Dreckman, Mankato, Minnesota def. Tyler Schultz, Le Mars, Iowa 2-up
Matt Pitts, Cherokee def. Austin Sweeney, Sutherland, Iowa 2 and 1
Ryan Feauto, Ames, Iowa def. Andrew Zinn, Storm Lake 3 and 2
Aaron Clausen, Storm Lake def. Jonny Douglas, Newcastle Upon Tyne, England 1-up (19 holes)
Second Round
Anderson def. Holck 1-up
Waring def. Mitchell 6 and 5
Dreckman def. Pitts 2-up
Feauto def. Clausen 2-up
Semifinals
Anderson def. Waring 6 and 5
Feauto def. Dreckman 1-up
Championship
Anderson def. Feauto 2 and 1
Consolation
Dreckman def. Waring (14 holes)
First Flight
First Round
James Evans, Melbourne, Australia def. Chris Nelson, Jefferson, Iowa 2-up
Ray Sencenbaugh, Sioux City def. Jackson Sitzmann, Sioux City
Kyle Pieper, Urbandale, Iowa def. Brian Gelken, Ankeny 4 and 3
Steve Campbell, Storm Lake def. Jamie Bemu, Kearney, Nebraska 1-up (19 holes)
Alex Vande Griend, Sioux Falls def. Chase Hough, Spencer, Iowa 3-up
Jason Ruba, Remsen, Iowa def. Bobby Noyce, Grimes, Iowa 2-up
Kyle Mallory, Holstein, Iowa def. Patrick Greenwood, Dakota Dunes 2 and 1
Bill Mathers, Correctionville, Iowa def. Joe Rollinger, Brunsville, Iowa 5 and 4
Second Round
Sencenbaugh def. Evans 1-up
Pieper def. Campbell 3 and 1
Vande Griend def. Ruba 3-up
Mathers def. Mallory 2-up
Semifinals
Sencenbaugh def. Pieper 1-up
Mathers def. Vande Griend 5 and 4
Championship
Sencenbaugh def. Mathers 2-up
Consolation
Pieper def. Vande Griend 3 and 2
Second Flight
First Round
Dale Judson, Bella Vista, Arizona def. Chris Jenness, Cherokee 1-up
Luk Aduddell, Des Moines def. Will Cook, Cherokee 3 and 2
Kody Nelson, Marcus, Iowa def. Erik Torgerson, Clive, Iowa 4 and 3
Dana Braunschweig, Grimes def. Nick Westphal, Belmond, Iowa 3 and 2
Jeff Nelson, Reedsburg, Wisconsin def. Ken Slater, Sioux City 1-up
Logan Kinch, Ankeny def. Ethan Spier, Sioux City 1-up
Travis Cooke, Spencer def. Ezra Meyer, Spencer 2-up
Mike Noah, Sioux Falls def. Brad Nagel, Truro, Iowa 3 and 1
Second Round
Aduddell def. Judson 1-up
Kody Nelson def. Braunschweig 1-up (12 holes)
Jeff Nelson def. Kinch 1-up (10 holes)
Noah def. Cooke 2-up
Semifinals
Kody Nelson def. Aduddell 1-up (11 holes)
Jeff Nelson def. Noah 1-up
Championship
Jeff Nelson def. Kody Nelson 1-up
Consolation
Aduddel def. Noah 4 and 3
Third Flight
First Round
Steve Eddie, Storm Lake def. Chris Albert, Ames 3-up
Drake Anderson, Sioux City def. Noah Paper, Storm Lake 2 and 1
Jim Rodgers, Cherokee def. Nick Knapp, Le Mars 1-up
Evan Johnson, Holstein def. Tyler Jones, Peterson, Iowa 2-up
Rob Deedrick, Urbandale def. Mason Pitts, Cherokee 1-up
Scott Finneman, Urbandale def. Jon Augsperger, Urbandale 2-up
Eric Holton, Cherokee def. Xan Milligan, England 3 and 2
Curt Johnson, Cherokee def. Kody Wiig, Correctionville 1-up (10 holes)
Second Round
Anderson def. Eddie 1-up
Evan Johnson def. Rodgers 2 and 1
Finneman def. Deedrick 3 and 2
Holton def. Curt Johnson 4 and 3
Semifinals
Anderson def. Evan Johnson 1-up
Holton def. Finneman 3 and 2
Championship
Anderson def. Holton 2 and 1
Consolation
Finneman def. Evan Johnson 3 and 2
Fourth Flight
First Round
Jeff Covatto, Marcus def. Josh Cedar, Cherokee 4 and 2
David Cook, West Des Moines def. Taylor Pollow, Kingsley, Iowa 4 and 2
Connor Anderson, Welcome, Minnesota def. John Hupp, Jefferson 1-up (14 holes)
Hank Voss, Primghar, Iowa def. Jason Spooner, Cherokee 1-up (10 holes)
Drew Spooner, Cherokee def. Jackson Murphy, Bend, Oregon 2 and 1
Austin Winchell, Denver, Iowa def. Jake Spindler, Norwalk, Iowa 1-up (10 holes)
Chris Christensen, Cherokee def. Dave Westphal, Elkhart, Iowa 4 and 3
Doug Sweeney, Sutherland def. Cody Ege, Cherokee 1-up (10 holes)
Second Round
Cook def. Covatto 3 and 2
Voss def. Anderson 2 and 1
Winchell def. Spooner 1-up
Sweeney def. Christensen 1-up (10 holes)
Semifinals
Cook def. Voss 2 and 1
Winchell def. Sweeney 4 and 3
Championship
Winchell def. Cook 3 and 1
Consolation
Sweeney def. Voss 2 and 1
Fifth Flight
First Round
Jon French, Milwaukee, Wisconsin def. Kurt Clabaugh, Cherokee 2 and 1
Kayden Miller, Spencer def. Scott Ellens, Storm Lake 3 and 2
Josh Grosenheider, Le Mars def. Randy
Anderson, Ankeny 1-up (10 holes)
Tom Kohn, Cushing, Iowa def. Dave Ostercamp, Wyaning, Minnesota 3 and 2
Matthew Simons, Moville, Iowa def. Jeremy Florke, Cozad, Nebraska 3-up
Colin Christensen, Cherokee def. Rick Hirschman, Des Moines 1-up (10 holes)
Charles Leissler, Spirit Lake, Iowa def. Owen Lux, Norwalk 2-up
Scott Weber, Jefferson def. Jim Florke, Kearney 3 and 2
Second Round
Miller def. French 1-up (10 holes)
Kohn def. Grosenheider 1-up (10 holes)
Christensen def. Simon 1-up
Leissler def. Weber 2-up
Semifinals
Miller def. Kohn 1-up (10 holes)
Leissler def. Christensen 3 and 2
Championship
Miller def. Leissler 2-up
Consolation
Christensen def. Kohn 2-up
Sixth Flight
First Round
Mark Rawlings, Sioux City def. Bob Berger, Cherokee 5 and 4
Kent Wenck, Cherokee def. Carson Jenness, Cherokee 2-up
Jeff Dawson, Cherokee def. Ryan DeJoode, Des Moines 4 and 3
Don Ehrich, Cherokee def. Trevor Cooke, Spencer 2 and 1
Adam Pitts, Ankeny def. Kevin Kleve, Urbandale 4 and 3
Craig Jensen, Cleghorn, Iowa def. Adam Cedar, Cherokee 5 and 4
Denny Nelson, Cherokee def. Clint Frederiksen, Cherokee 5 and 3
Mick Herke, Ankeny def. Nick Hirschman, Des Moines 3 and 2
Second Round
Rawlings def. Wenck 2-up
Dawson def. Ehrich 3 and 2
Jensen def. Pitts 1-up
Nelson def. Herke 2 and 1
Semifinals
Rawlings def. Dawson 4 and 3
Jensen def. Nelson 1-up
Championship
Rawlings def. Jensen 2-up
Consolation
Nelson def. Dawson 2 and 1
Seventh Flight
First Round
Tom Spindler, Cresco, Iowa def. Ken Fassler, Meriden, Iowa 2-up
Mason Lundy, Des Moines def. Josh Hill, Cherokee 2-up
Doug Albert, Spencer def. Craig Schmidt, Cherokee 1-up
Tanner Carlson, Cherokee def. Justin Lehner, Le Mars 3 and 2
Brian Mallory, Lakeland, Florida def. Trey Valentine, Cherokee 2 and 1
Cory Ege, Cherokee def. Keith Van Beek, Jefferson 2 and 1
T.C. Cox, Atlanta, Georgia def. Terry Graybill, Cherokee 5 and 4
Jared Cook, Cherokee def. Tim Greenwood, Cherokee 3 and 2
Second Round
Lundy def. Spindler 3 and 1
Carlson def. Albert 2-up
Mallory def. Ege 1-up (10 holes)
Koch def. Cox 2 and 1
Semifinals
Carlson def. Lundy 5 and 4