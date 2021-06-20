J.D. Anderson repeats as Sioux Valley Amateur golf champ

Anderson, though, drove it over the creek in front of the green and eventually made birdie. He evened the match with another birdie on 13, then took a 1-up lead with a par on No. 14.

Another birdie on the 16th, along with a lipout birdie putt by Feauto left Anderson with a 2-up lead and he clinched the match when they halved the 17th.

“I want to keep coming back here and playing hard,” said Anderson, who will be shooting for a record seventh win here next year. “But if I feel like if I play well I’m going to be hard to beat here.”

Anderson’s first Sioux Valley win came in 2007 and he won again in 2009, retiring the Frank Greenwood Memorial Trophy. The former Wayne State College standout won for the third time in 2013, a fourth in 2018 and No. 5 last year.