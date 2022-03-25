JAMIE STIEHM: Pelosi makes most of history every day

What do you know for women's history month? March is going fast. Quick, when did women win the vote?

"A Week in the Life of Speaker Pelosi" is my picture for the gallery.

The House speaker, a San Francisco Democrat, is a vivid historical figure who marches (excuse pun) onward every day, with the 222 House Democrats staying in sync.

Pelosi, the highest woman in American government, marks her 82nd birthday on March 26. She's told colleagues she'll step down at year's end -- but will she? Should she?

That is the question. Pelosi led her party through the howling wilderness of Donald Trump's presidency. Now she's reaping fruits of a Democratic hold on the House, Senate and White House.

"Madam Speaker" is the only politician in Washington to confront ex-President Trump to his face. In fact, she was the decision-maker for his two impeachments and the Select Committee on the Jan. 6 storming of the beloved Capitol.

"Nothing surprises me," Pelosi likes to say. But the Trump mob that came for her -- and her members -- attacked democracy's citadel, like the Roman siege of the Temple in Jerusalem.

Beyond being a "first" -- the first female speaker of the People's House -- there's a steady fire and determination in her speech and stride that her friends love and her foes fear.

There she was at the NATO security conference in Germany last month as the Ukraine crisis unfolded.

Right in the middle of March, a look at Pelosi's calendar reveals a woman in the eye of our storms, bracketed by elegant events that made the Capitol glow and sing after a two-year pandemic winter.

"Nancy Pelosi is a remarkable leader who has managed to keep the House operating and her party together under the most extraordinarily difficult circumstances," Norm Ornstein, a leading expert on Congress, said.

The best, toughest speaker in history, Ornstein said. Period.

A March day in Statuary Hall: welcoming tennis great Billie Jean King, the trailblazer for women's equality in sports, was no small thing. Fifty years of Title IX was the toast of the hour. Pelosi invited the national champion girls basketball team, Sidwell Friends School.

The meringues, cupcakes and citrus drinks were beautiful to behold.

King spoke: "You never understand inclusion until you've been excluded."

I steered the willowy Sidwell "Quakers" to the suffrage statue and asked when women won the vote. They did not know -- but that's not their fault. Ironically, the suffrage leaders were mostly Quakers.

The next day, Pelosi faced reporters asking why COVID-19 relief was cut from the "omnibus" bill in a hard bargain with Republicans. In a flash, she replied, "You're telling Noah about the flood."

Pelosi is often painted as a coastal elitist, but learned her political lessons in working-class Baltimore, where her father was mayor.

The huge omnibus bill passed the House late that night. Then it was up to Philadelphia for a party issues retreat. Groggy members slept on buses.

After a visit to Independence Hall, Pelosi introduced President Joe Biden with sober praise. "These are times that try (our) souls," she echoed Revolutionary thinker Thomas Paine.

Nodding to nerves about messaging the midterm election, Pelosi said, "We have to show the public the relationship between democracy and their kitchen table concerns."

It's no secret their slim majority is at stake.

A keen savvy was on display at a New York event.

Monday morning saw Pelosi at Brooklyn Bridge Park with Caucus Chair, Hakeem Jeffries, speaking on better bridges, roads and rail on the way from Washington.

Blunt and effective, 51-year-old Jeffries is the likely contender to succeed -- or challenge -- Pelosi as speaker. He quoted "Hamilton" in one Trump impeachment trial.

Wednesday was the historic joint address to Congress by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of battered and bombed Ukraine. Pelosi co-hosted an hour that shook Congress to the core.

Pelosi framed Russian President Vladimir Putin's war as an assault on all democracy. "Slava Ukraini!"

Then came St. Patrick's Day. Her lunch for the Irish prime minister went on -- despite his absence due to COVID-19.

Pelosi gave a Champagne toast and invited a Riverdance performance that crossed party lines, sheer cheer in troubled times. Exhilarating.

All: women won the vote in 1920.

