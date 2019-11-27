Jesse Daniel Dreger

Date booked: 11/20/2019. Charges: absence from custody, hold for RTF. Bond amount: $2,000.
The former caretaker stole thousands of dollars from her clients and used it to pay for furniture, clothes and a trip to Las Vegas. As part of a plea agreement, 36 other charges were dismissed.
The man admitted he possessed meth on Dec. 11 and was going to deliver it to another person. He had been arrested that day in connection with a non-fatal shooting of another man in the area of West Second and Leonard streets.
The severity of the injuries was not immediately known. Rescue personnel termed the case a trauma because of the height of the fall, and the juvenile female was transported to a Sioux City hospital.
PONCA, Neb. -- A Wakefield man charged with locking two of his children in a bedroom and feeding them only once a day was sentenced Friday to …
A judge said that given the numerous robbery, theft, assault and burglary convictions in the man's past, he would have preferred to sentence him to 15 years in prison, well above the guideline range. He instead settled for 144 months.
See who recently applied to the knot in and around Sioux City.
I was not prepared for a social worker to suggest our family spend itself into poverty.
An unknown person enlarged a cross planted by Kent Harfst's brother, attached sunflowers to the top of the memorial and added the words "Kent Harfst" and "RIP" on it. Relatives are healing, Harftst's wife, Becky, said last week, with ups and downs.
All three teens were thrown from the vehicle. The 18-year-old man who was driving and a 17-year-old male passenger died at the scene. An 18-year-old man who also was a passenger was flown to a hospital.