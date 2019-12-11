John Levi Davidson
View Comments

John Levi Davidson

  • Updated
Weekender -- handcuffs & rope
Christopher Braunschweig, The Weekender

Date booked: 12/8/2019. Charge: hold for South Dakota. Bond amount: $2,500.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nancy Kay Coacher
Obituaries

Nancy Kay Coacher

Nancy Kay Coacher, 46, of Wentzville, formerly Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News