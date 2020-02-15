Johnson 'energized' for likely final Daytona 500 start

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Johnson says he's doing nothing more than "retire" from 38 NASCAR weekends a year and intends to shift into other forms of motorsports. He hasn't ruled out a limited NASCAR schedule, and has been hesitant to commit that Sunday is, in fact, his final Daytona 500.

But the weekend sure is being treated like his "Great American Race" finale.

Besides the pace lap drive in the No. 48 Chevrolet, fans can relive Johnson's two Daytona 500 wins (2006, 2013) at a three-panel kiosk located in the infield. His Hendrick Motorsports teammates and his rivals taped testimonials to Johnson that will be played at the race. His car sponsor stationed 48 flags along a sidewalk across from Daytona International Speedway.

"We're going to give him everything we got," Hendrick said.

Johnson stopped by an IndyCar test this week in Texas to catch a glimpse of his next potential racing pit stop.

"The (Indy) 500 has passed for me," Johnson said. "I haven't had enough conversations to figure everything out. But road course racing for me looks like a good proposition."

Johnson won three times in 2017, but his June 4 victory at Dover stands as the last on his list. He had the first winless season of his Cup career in 2018 and followed it with another 0-fer in 2019, a tumultuous season that included two crew chiefs. Johnson led 131 laps last season and only 40 in 2018, a precipitous drop from his dominant days when he led more than a 1,000 laps in eight straight seasons (2007-2014).

