JOURNAL FOOTBALL COVER STORY: Jacob Imming grows into total package for Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Warriors coach Justin Smith saw that there was a need to be filled at tight end, and he saw that Imming was getting bigger, faster and stronger.

At the time, he was at 190 pounds. He said that he was scrawny at the time, but he thought he felt progress was being made, both on and off the field.

Imming thought his breakthrough game during that 2019 season came against Bishop Heelan.

During that Sept. 27 game, Imming caught nine passes from Daniel Wright for 85 yards.

Imming was Wright’s most popular target that night, and his profile just rose from there.

“What really broke me through was that we had a couple guys who should have performed better and I feel like I stepped up in that bigger role at that time,” Imming said. “I just knew if I wanted to do something great in school, football, all that stuff, you just have to excel all the time. You can’t wait for something to come.”

Justin Smith saw that Imming was picking up skills and plays pretty quickly. His instinct also helped.

With all that, Smith wanted to give his player a chance. That call paid off.