JOURNAL FOOTBALL COVER STORY: Jacob Imming grows into total package for Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SERGEANT BLUFF — Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior Jacob Imming doesn’t care about his individual stats.
All he wants is to do is raise the state champion trophy in late November.
Imming and the Warriors have come close, as they made it to the state tournament in 2019, falling short against Solon.
“We’ve had a great summer and a great first two weeks of practice leading up to the season,” Imming said. “We have a lot of tough guys and some guys who will fill some new roles. We just have to keep on pushing through.
“I want to win a state championship in my senior season,” Imming said.
Imming is the 2021 Journal cover athlete for the annual football preview.
Last season, Imming caught 30 passes from quarterback Tyler Smith, and those added up for 502 yards. He averaged 16.7 yards per catch.
Jacob Imming also caught seven touchdown passes, using his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame to be a big force as a tight end.
Imming also had a key presence on defense.
As a linebacker, Imming led the Warriors with 49.5 total tackles. He had 32 solo tackles, a sack and 7.5 tackles for loss.
Imming started making his name known during that sophomore season.
Warriors coach Justin Smith saw that there was a need to be filled at tight end, and he saw that Imming was getting bigger, faster and stronger.
At the time, he was at 190 pounds. He said that he was scrawny at the time, but he thought he felt progress was being made, both on and off the field.
Imming thought his breakthrough game during that 2019 season came against Bishop Heelan.
During that Sept. 27 game, Imming caught nine passes from Daniel Wright for 85 yards.
Imming was Wright’s most popular target that night, and his profile just rose from there.
“What really broke me through was that we had a couple guys who should have performed better and I feel like I stepped up in that bigger role at that time,” Imming said. “I just knew if I wanted to do something great in school, football, all that stuff, you just have to excel all the time. You can’t wait for something to come.”
Justin Smith saw that Imming was picking up skills and plays pretty quickly. His instinct also helped.
With all that, Smith wanted to give his player a chance. That call paid off.
“He's kind of the total package there,” Smith said. “He struggled a bit blocking at the varsity level as a sophomore early in the season, but by the end of the season was really good at it. He had the athletic ability and the intelligence to do it.”
Imming knew he was already a pretty athletic kid growing up, and had the potential to be recruited by big college football programs. He eventually committed to Iowa State University.
Big man on campus
Imming remembered a time where he went with his family to college visits when his older brother, Alex, visited big-time college football programs.
Imming — who will be a Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School senior this fall — saw how cool it was to see his brother’s name on recruiting tools and name plates on those visits, and he wanted that to be him some day.
Fast forward a few years, and Jacob Imming found himself with his name on the video boards, marquees and other tools that Power 5 schools use.
He committed to the Cyclones in January as a tight end.
“I remember we all got these name tags for my official visit,” Imming said. “And, it was always Alex Imming this, Alex Imming that. He went to Iowa. We showed up and Alex had a name tag with his name on it, but below it, it said ‘Guest of Jacob Imming.’ I said that you’re now officially Jacob Imming’s brother.”
Imming was the first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class.
Now, he’s a big man on the SB-L campus.
Imming remembered the date when the Cyclones gave him the offer: April 6, 2020. Even though there has been interest from other programs — including Nebraska — Imming thought ISU was the best fit at the most opportune time.
“I knew that with them being the first offer, that would make a future impact on my overall decision,” Imming said. “They’ve trusted me. They were one of the first ones there for me, no matter what, and they would always be in the race.
“I really felt Ames was the place for me to go,” Imming added. “At the end of the day, my relationships with the coaches were always really good. They’re continuing to build the program every day. I just really wanted to be the first one to get in to lead the recruiting class and see what I can do.”
Now, Imming can focus on helping the Warriors get back to the UNI-Dome on his final chance as a high school football player.
Smith has confidence Imming will play loose, focused and determined.
“I think he's really comfortable and I think he made good decision for him, and his family, and what he's looking forward to doing,” Smith said.