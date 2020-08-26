JOURNAL SIOUXLAND MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Hunter Dekkers loved competing for West Sioux

In his final high school season, Dekkers passed for 3,640 yards and 36 touchdowns. He only threw four interceptions and rushed for 439 yards and nine touchdowns.

Schwiesow, who coaches the Falcons football team, had a difficult time picking which record was the most impressive, but when it came down to it, Schwiesow was the most impressed with Dekkers’ body of work throughout his entire Falcons tenure.

“When you start thinking about quarterbacks and start thinking about the history of Iowa (high school) football and all the great players, he’s thrown the most yards ever and the only quarterback to ever throw for more than 10,000 yards,” Schwiesow said. “You start looking at that body of work. That’s pretty impressive. They are all impressive. They all take a great team effort. When he sits back with his grandkids someday, he’ll be able to talk about those things.”

When a record was broken, the game didn’t stop. There wasn’t much pomp and circumstance around each milestone Dekkers achieved. When it came down to it, all Dekkers wanted was his team to win in all sports.

For example, when Dekkers broke the 10,000-yard mark, the coaching staff and his Falcons teammates congratulated him, but Dekkers was more focused on West Sioux’s next possession. West Sioux went on to be West Lyon in that game.