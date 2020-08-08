JOURNAL SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: West Monona's Lexi Lander surpasses expectations during stellar senior season

Even West Monona High School senior Lexi Lander surprised herself this summer.
Lander helped the Spartans get to the Class 1A-Region 1 championship game this summer, was the state runner-up in strikeouts, and she broke several career records in both the circle and the batter’s box.
Due to her stellar senior season, Lander is the 2020 Journal Softball Player of the Year.
As a pitcher, Lander had a 19-2 record. She threw 201 strikeouts, only trailing Collins-Maxwell’s Mikayla Houge with 220.
Lander collected those strikeouts in less innings than Houge, as Lander recorded 118 innings on the season.
Lander allowed 11 earned runs, good for a 0.65 ERA in 21 games. She had 20 starts.
“I surpassed my expectations in all aspects,” Lander said. “I did not think I was as good a pitcher as I turned out to be.”
Lander believed the pitch that served her best this summer was the riseball. That pitch could be thrown at any time, and Lander knew she could.
“I worked on it so much this season,” Lander said. “It has so much junk. It messes with the batter’s head.”
Lander’s journey started around fifth grade. Lander discovered that she had someone who also was good at pitching: senior Megan Nichols. Nichols and her family were newcomers to the West Monona community and she wanted to pitch just as badly as Lander.
The two played on travel teams and both were on the same team, and both Nichols and Lander shared the pitching duties.
Nichols, according to her dad and current Spartans coach Clint Nichols, was slow and accurate. Lander complemented Megan’s arsenal by bringing the heat. The two gave their team a good chance to win every game.
Lander got some time in the circle as an eighth grader, and was the ace even back then.
Lander wasn’t as polished as she was this summer, as she was 13-11 in 2016 with a 3.53 ERA.
“When it came to big games, she was the big one on the mound,” Clint Nichols said. “... We won the conference when she was an eighth grader, and she pitched all those games.”
Clint Nichols knew back then that Lander had potential. Lander knew it, too.
She worked hard throughout each offseason, spending countless days throwing to her dad, whether it was outdoors or inside.
The future Des Moines Area Community College freshman also spent time and effort in the weight room. Lander got the opportunity to lift with the Spartans football team.
Lander improved on her accuracy, and she even gained more speed on her fastball.
“She’s a strong girl and she’s earned it,” Clint Nichols said. “She was conditioned for it and took it on herself.”
Lander got more opportunities to pitch. During her sophomore season, Lander went 19-3. She threw 145 innings. She struck out 207 batters in 2018.
The Spartans used five pitchers that season, but the primary two were Lander and Megan Nichols.
Then, for her junior season, Lander handled the vast majority of the innings for West Monona. Lander threw 184 1/3 innings last summer. She was going to be the Spartans’ No. 1 option, but that became more prevalent after Megan Nichols tore her ACL last summer, and had to sit out two-thirds of the season.
Last season, Lander struck out 265 girls.
In her career, Lander recorded 761 1/3 innings She tallied 933 strikeouts, 86 wins and a five-year cumulative ERA of 2.12.
“She’s the best we’ve had in the last 20 or 30 years,” Clint Nichols said. “She started all five years. A lot of kids don’t do that.”
Lander can hit, too
Before the season started, Clint Nichols approached Lander with the idea of hitting at the lead-off spot. Lander was caught off guard by the idea, but ran with it.
She had been hitting in the No. 3 spot all four years, but understood her coach’s logic.
“If teams are scared to pitch to me, that helps to get a baserunner on for the 2, 3 and 4 hitters,” Lander said. “The result was the girls were ready to hit after me. It sucks when a team walks you, but the girls were ready. The younger girls really proved a lot to me.”
Lander and the Spartans liked to hit the ball. Even as the lead-off hitter, Lander led the team with a .500 average, 36 RBIs, seven home runs and 17 walks.
As a team, the Spartans were .379 at the plate, and had an on-base percentage of .458. The bottom of the lineup was just as successful as the top.
The Spartans also put the ball in play often. They only struck out 54 times all season.
“The back of our lineup played really well,” Clint Nichols said. “Lexi can't lead the team if people aren’t on base ahead of her.”
The future
DMACC coach Bob Ligouri wants to get Lander to the Division I level. He believes that she has the tools to get there.
“We’re happy with where she’s at. Most important thing we want her to do is be excited to be on campus,” Ligouri said. “Once we get her there, we’ll help her grow and pitch at that high level.”
Lander will have some help in the circle in Boone. The Bears also landed North Linn senior Abby Flangan as well as Humboldt senior Ellie Jacobson.
Ligouri said he’ll find a spot for Lander in the pitching rotation.
“All three of them will get the ball,” Ligouri said. “ A big reason for our success is that we pitch everybody. We fully expect Lexi to come in and be in the rotation just like the other two. All three are really good athletes.”
When it’s Flanagan’s or Jacobson’s turn to pitch, Lander will likely play at first base, a position she hasn’t played in quite a long time.
The last time Lander remembers playing at first base was in eighth grade. She’s up for the challenge, though.
DMACC has had good recent success. The Bears have qualified for six National World Series appearances in six years, three to the semifinals.
