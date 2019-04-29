Nebraska has its point guard.
Cam Mack, the No. 2-rated junior-college player in the nation, announced Saturday night on Twitter that he had signed with Husker hoops.
Mack spent one season at Salt Lake Community College in Utah, where he averaged 19 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, in Salt Lake City, while also leading his team in blocked shots. He shot 45% from the field and 33% from three-point range.
The 6-foot-3 guard was previously recruited to St. John's by NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih, and that relationship played a big role in getting Mack to officially visit this weekend.
Mack is immediately eligible, and has three seasons of college eligibility remaining. And he doesn't plan on wasting any time wants he gets to Lincoln.
"My goals are definitely to win the Big Ten, and definitely get us to the dance," he said Saturday night in a phone interview.
He gives the Huskers a dynamic playmaker at the point, and a skilled guard to initiate head coach Fred Hoiberg's uptempo attack. That was the message the head coach gave to Mack on his official visit this weekend.
Mack, an Austin, Texas, native, chose Nebraska even though he had an official visit to Texas A&M scheduled for next weekend.
"It was everything — the community, the facilities, the connection I had with Fred," Mack said of his decision to commit. "That all played a big role."
He's also the latest big piece to commit to the new staff. In the past few weeks, the Huskers have also gotten pledges from transfers Haanif Cheatham and Matej Kavas, and a reaffirmed commitment from Jervay Green, who ranks just behind Mack as the No. 3 juco player in the country.
Kavas announced his commitment Friday.
Nebraska has two open scholarships remaining for the 2019-20 season, but its backcourt appears to be set. In addition to Mack, the Huskers have Green, Robert Morris transfer Dachon Burke, sophomore-to-be Amir Harris, and Kavas.
Mack and Green are already familiar with each other. The two faced off early this season, with Mack's Salt Lake team getting the better of Green's Western Nebraska team 108-78 in Scottsbluff. The two connected after the game, and have stayed in touch ever since.
"I'm ready to get to work," Mack said.