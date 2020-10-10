Julie Ebel: Making an impact wherever there was a need

"I had to work that afternoon. I think I spent 20 hours on the street. She spent the whole 24," Tott said. "Me and her just kind of walked the streets that evening. We went to an AA meeting and spent two hours talking with some of our guys who are in recovery."

At some point during the night, Tott said the women split up, with Tott on the west side and Julie ending up downtown. They met back up in the morning, scrounged up breakfast and went to the Gospel Mission.

"It was amazing and she couldn't wait to do it with me this year," Tott said Julie remarked of the homeless experience. "We were just the two people who were going to continue to make some kind of an impact this way."

Tott said she had heard that Julie had gotten sick, but she said she didn't initially know that the novel coronavirus was the cause. Tott later found out from a mutual friend who is a nurse that Julie had been hospitalized.

Julie lost her battle with COVID-19 on Sept. 19. Now, Tott is planning a memorial service at the soup kitchen for Julie, as well as members of the homeless community who have recently succumbed to other health conditions. Tott is also reevaluating this year's homelessness awareness outing.

"I wouldn't do it without her, quite frankly," Tott said.

