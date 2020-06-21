Just in time for summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

As you head into vacation season, we want to direct you to “101 Things to Do in Siouxland,” our annual look at events, historic sites and activities that can help you put the fun in your itinerary.

Checking in at 48 pages, the special section – which arrived over the weekend in the Sioux City Journal – actually has more than 101 suggestions and includes all the contact information you need to check ahead in case hours have been changed due to coronavirus concerns.

What’s so amazing about the section – compiled by our online editor, Cole Paxton – is its breadth. For all those who say there’s nothing to do in the summer, we’ve got evidence they’re wrong.

The edition is also available next week online, which should make it quite easy to take along on a quick day trip.

So, motorists, start your engines. Now is the time to plan that Siouxland getaway.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0