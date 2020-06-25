Ka Boomers Jun 25, 2020 1 hr ago × Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1989 W Main St, Sioux Center, IA 51250 View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local Fireworks Stand Directory Map Jun 23, 2020