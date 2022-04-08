Hi my name is Kagome. I am a sweet girl looking for my forever home. I am a little scared... View on PetFinder
According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, agents arranged, through the source, to receive a shipment of meth on Saturday at a Sioux City business.
Harmful exposures to a popular over-the-counter sleep aid have skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Sioux City-based Iowa Poison Control Center.
According to court documents, the 22-year-old began conversations with the teenager on the Snapchat social media application on Dec. 20, and the girl invited him to her Sioux City home to watch a movie in her basement.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Sioux City Police responded to a call at 10:40 p.m. Sunday after a female said her boyfriend pointed a gun at her and proceeded to shoot it next to her head. Police say the woman ran for help in a westside neighborhood while the suspect chased her with the gun.
He’s been at East the last 10 years, and was an assistant under Webb under the last four seasons. Winklepleck was also an assistant when Bob Goodvin was head coach for the Black Raiders.
According to court documents, Osceola County Attorney Nolan McGowan will recommend that the 49-year-old be sentenced to 10 years in prison, one of the terms of a plea agreement.
The 22-year-old was found in the ceiling of the Siouxland Federal Credit Union satellite branch at Tyson after authorities responded three times to burglar alarms at the credit union in the early morning hours of June 11.
Police received a report that a 10-year-old girl had been raped. According to court documents, during a March 18 interview, the teenager admitted to taking the girl to the basement of a Sioux City home and having sexual intercourse with her.
At around 12:17 a.m. Monday, Sioux City Police were dispatched to a bar on the 1400 block of West Third Street. On arrival, officers discovered a man, lying on the bar's front steps. He was then taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
