Kahkonen has 32 saves, Suter scores, Wild win

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves in his NHL debut, defenseman Ryan Suter scored the winner early in the third period and the suddenly hot Minnesota Wild beat the Devils 3-2 on Tuesday night in a game the NHL said New Jersey got credit for a goal that should not have counted.

Zach Parise and Jordan Greenway also scored as the Wild extended their point-scoring streak to seven games (4-0-3).

Jesper Boqvist scored the disputed goal and Kyle Palmieri tallied on a power play as the Devils continued to alternate good games and bad games. Louis Domingue, making his second straight start, had 26 saves.

On the game-winner, Ryan Hartman won a faceoff and Ryan Donato found Suter in the left circle for a rocket over Domingue 3:00 into the period.

While the Wild were protecting the lead, the NHL issued a statement saying Boqvist’s earlier goal should not have counted because the referees failed to uphold a challenge by Wild coach Bruce Boudreau against Wayne Simmonds playing the puck with a high stick before the goal.

It didn’t matter. The Wild, who blew third-period leads in their last two games, held on.

The Wild took leads in each of the first two periods only to see the Devils tie the score.