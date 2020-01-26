Kansas City Chiefs' long wait for Super Bowl return almost over as team lands in Miami

MIAMI — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more than a dozen of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates stepped off the plane in red and white floral shirts, fitting attire for the destination.
Head coach Andy Reid went more traditional: a black suit, white dress shirt and red tie.
The flag hanging outside the front window of the non-descript United airplane as they reached the hangar just outside Miami International Airport had two words accompanying the team logo: Chiefs Kingdom.
The Kansas City Chiefs have touched down in Miami.
One week from now, they hope to leave with the Lombardi Trophy.
The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium.
It's a return to the NFL's biggest game a half century in the making. The Chiefs are playing in just their third Super Bowl in franchise history, the last coming when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl 4 back on Jan. 11, 1970.
They have one more week of waiting until kickoff.
They have a supporter in Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez.
"I like the Chiefs," Gimenez said about 15 minutes before the team landed. "Certainly everybody is really excited to see Patrick Mahomes and what he can do with that offense against that San Francisco 49ers defense. I think it's going to be a great game. I've always liked the Kansas City Chiefs. I rooted for them in Super Bowl 1. I rooted for them in Super Bowl 4, which they won. It's good for the AFC. I'm glad they're back.
"If the Dolphins can't be there, I'm rooting for Kansas City."
The Chiefs made it to Miami by going 12-4 in the regular season, winning the AFC West, earning a first-round bye in the playoffs, rallying from a 24-point first-half deficit to beat the Houston Texans in the divisional round and cruising past the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game.
Mahomes is the headliner for the Chiefs. He threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns against five interceptions in 14 regular-season games and then turned up the production even more in the playoffs.
His stats through two postseason contests: 615 passing yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 65.7% of his passes. He has also rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown.