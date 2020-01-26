Kansas City Chiefs' long wait for Super Bowl return almost over as team lands in Miami

MIAMI — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more than a dozen of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates stepped off the plane in red and white floral shirts, fitting attire for the destination.

Head coach Andy Reid went more traditional: a black suit, white dress shirt and red tie.

The flag hanging outside the front window of the non-descript United airplane as they reached the hangar just outside Miami International Airport had two words accompanying the team logo: Chiefs Kingdom.

The Kansas City Chiefs have touched down in Miami.

One week from now, they hope to leave with the Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium.

It's a return to the NFL's biggest game a half century in the making. The Chiefs are playing in just their third Super Bowl in franchise history, the last coming when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl 4 back on Jan. 11, 1970.

They have one more week of waiting until kickoff.

They have a supporter in Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez.