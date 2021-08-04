KATHLEEN PARKER: New York City gives its residents a choice: Inoculate or isolate

The delta variant has complicated everyone's oh-so-confident calculations. Apparently, even vaccinated people can get sick, though 99% of vaccinated people have not become ill, according to the CDC. That's because the vaccine helps minimize the symptoms even if one contracts the virus after being injected. One recent victim, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, R-S.C., came down with flu symptoms Saturday and was diagnosed Monday with covid-19. But the always-surprising Graham confirmed what health officials have been saying: He tweeted that he was happy he got vaccinated because otherwise he would have been much sicker.

Obviously, no one likes being told what to do. Certainly, anyone with a conservative streak abhors the thought of any government requiring anything of our most-private personal property -- our bodies, ourselves. This should be a lesson when conservatives next debate women's reproductive rights. There's very likely considerable overlap between those Republicans who are resisting the vaccine "because it's my body, not yours" and those who wouldn't hesitate to tell a woman how to manage her childbearing parts.

The moral implications of each decision may be worlds apart, but the argument for choice is essentially the same.