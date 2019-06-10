SIOUX CITY -- Tucked away in the corner of the basement of Lewis Hall, two men have the paints and brushes out to put together a masterpiece they call lacrosse.
Morningside College's venture into men's and women's competition officially takes the field in 2019-20. However, the original blank palate has impressions for the future. Keith Lindgren, the men's head coach, and Ben Morhac, the women's head coach, are using diligent brush strokes in putting their teams together, finding good fits for Morningside College on and off the field, and finite touches in regards to strategy and a playing surface for practicing and games as examples of a solid base. With each color, their picture begins to come into view.
To gain their artistic coaching tools, the two have had to become students themselves.
"I love the history of the game," Lindgren noted. "It's the oldest sport in North America, as Native Americans played it in many fashions mostly calling it stickball. I've come to find out as you learn the history which Ben and I had to during the era we got involved, the passion (for the game) follows."
"As with anything in life, there's a process (to lacrosse and success in it)," he added. "We've enjoyed passing on the story of the game (to interested individuals). It's helped them better understand the subtle differences between the men's and women's game and why it all came about."
Three key concepts allow the tandem to be excited about Mustang lacrosse.
The first is the game of the eastern 'blue bloods' and the new style in the west is pushing together, creating new opportunities.
"I'll use an example of the University of Utah moving into a D-I program," Morhac pointed out toward lacrosse growth in the western United States. "When you have that type of interest at that level, others will start to look at it. Even in Iowa in Division I, there are just club teams, but they have top-notch athletes coming in (to play). We're getting questions all the time about our programs, so, yes, I think this area is fertile for lacrosse. It'll be interesting to see what style comes out of the east and west coming together here."
"We're in sort of the last frontier (for the game)," Lindgren added. "However, the athletes showing interest tell us this area will fill in quickly with high-level play."
Secondly, it can be a sport of a lifetime for anybody.
"There's not a specific build or type to an athlete," Lindgren noted. "Anyone can play it and there is literally a position chance for everybody on the field. As with other athletic success, the amount of work you put in on your own determines how high you can go. For instance, if you go out and play catch against a wall, you'll see results."
Lastly, they've been in the shoes of their future athletes, each having played and developed a strong passion for lacrosse.
"I'd played baseball my entire life, and honestly, was burnt out on it," Lindgren reflected. "One of my classmates during freshman year of high school told me about lacrosse. It turned out to be a small world, too, as I later found out later one of my dad's friends played it, so when I got involved, he pushed it with me. I didn't take long to get to where it was something I liked doing."
"You try every sport as a kid, and then high school rolls around and you have to narrow your choices down," Morhac said. "I needed something in spring after football and hockey. Lacrosse was new, so I tried it and being used to physical sports, the action and pace were exciting. It was growing in (my home state of) Ohio, too. At the end of the day though it offered me a chance to play, and it didn't take long to like it."