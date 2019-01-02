DENVER, Colo. -- Cody Kelley hit a game-winning shot in the lane with six seconds left in regulation to give the Coyotes a heat stopping Summit League win over the Pioneers in a game played here Wednesday evening.
Denver had taken a 70-69 lead with 23 second left when Ronner Harrell Jr. hit the second of two free throw shots. Kelley beat his defender on the drive to the hoop then out jumped two other Pioneers for the winning shot. He ended the game with five points.
Triston Simpson had 22 points and Trey Burch-Manning 18 to pace the Coyotes, now 7-8 overall and 1-1 in the Summit League. The win snapped a three-game losing skid for USD, which hosts South Dakota State Sunday afternoon.