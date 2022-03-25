Hi! I am Kenny, nice to meet you! I am a sweet boy looking for my forever family! Not much... View on PetFinder
For almost three years, Smith used two company credit cards to make personal purchases totaling $31,130 and, in an effort to hide them, forged the company owner's signature on company checks.
The Iowa Supreme Court said that Sioux City lawyer Brien O'Brien will have no possibility for reinstatement during the three-year suspension.
According to the police, both the resident and the subject shot know each other and this was part of an ongoing feud.
The 45-year-old admitted that from Feb. 1, 2020, through Dec. 6, 2020, while manager of the trailer park at 4101 Gordon Drive, she rented lots without informing Regency, then collected rental payments and kept the money.
There will be a welcome home celebration for the Panthers on Sunday at 5 p.m., at Dakota Valley High School.
Wade Sluka, the Fillmore County Board chairman, said the the county board met Tuesday and opted to retain Steve Julich as sheriff as the investigation continues.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
A video of a duo singing "Endless Love," the 1981 song by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross, identified the singers as Ukrainian President Volodymy…
SIOUX CITY — The Dordt University women's basketball team will play for a national championship game.
Lillie -- a veteran of high-end restaurants like Daga's on Broadway, The Key Club, Clyde's and Bev's on the River -- has created a menu of sliders that were inspired by Sioux City's contribution to fast food.
