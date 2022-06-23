Kid's Zone 2022

Kid’s Zone Hours

Noon – 7 p.m.

Kid’s Zone Wristband Pricing

Saturday In The Park All Day Wristband = $15

*Wristband is for inflatables only; it is not valid on Pony Rides, Eurobungy or Carnival Rides.

Kid’s Zone Ticket Pricing

Tickets are $1/each

*Eurobungy and Carnival Rides require multiple tickets.

All Wristband and Ticket Sales end at 7pm.

Don’t forget to have your kiddos wear socks because the inflatables can get hot on the bottoms of their little feet!

** No refunds, exchanges or rain checks.

This year’s Kid’s Zone will be packed full of inflatables, entertainers, food vendors and activities to keep kids of all ages busy all day long!

Inflatables

This year’s Kid’s Zone will feature inflatables to entertain kids of all ages all day long. There will be old favorites such as the Eurobungy, the Rock Wall and a bounce house. Be sure to stop up to the Kid’s Zone to check out all of the attractions!

Pixie’s Pony Tales and Petting Zoo (https://www.facebook.com/pixiesponytales/)

New this year, in the Kid's Zone, is Pixie's Pony Tales and Petting Zoo! Give your kids the time of their life by getting up close with exotic farm animals...like a alpaca, pot belly pig and many other cute and adorable animals. Then, ride a pony!! Pony rides are $5 and they take cash, venmo, debit and credit card payments. Don't miss out on your chance to get up close and personal to some very cute and cuddly farm friends.

A popular performer in the Rivercade/KCAU Kid’s Zone each year, Mr. Twister is back once again armed with fun and balloons! For the past 19 years, Mr. Twister has entertained children at Saturday In The Park with his wacky assortment of balloons. Make sure to bring the young ones up to visit Mr. Twister and ask for a FREE crazy balloon sculpture!

The LaunchPad (https://launchpadmuseum.com/)

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum is excited to bring hands-on FUN and DISCOVERY to Saturday in the Park! Featuring bike spin art, squirt gun painting, and even a community mural, there is a great time to be had for all ages! We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the Saturday in the Park Kid’s Zone! Please stop by and say, “Hello!” and explore the many creative and imaginative programs and benefits LaunchPAD has to offer.

Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA (https://www.nwsymca.org/)

Whales Tales Fishing for Safety is the American Red Cross's water safety program. Educational focus is drowning prevention, self saving skills and sun safety. YMCA lifeguards will have some Whales Tales

curriculum and posters to quiz the kids on water safety. Once they become 'Water Smart' they can fish for a prize!

Special K’z the Clown (https://www.facebook.com/specialkztheclown)

Don't miss the bubbles! Special K'z the Clown will be demonstrating her talent with bubbles this year in Kid's Zone. Special K'z the Clown is a very accomplished bubblier and will amaze everyone with her bubbling fun!! Stop and say hello and let the kids dance in the bubbles.

